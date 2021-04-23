Vidatronic Appoints Mike Holland as VP of IP Licensing Sales, Positioning Company to Drive Continued Growth

AUSTIN, TX – 22 APRIL 2021 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of analog intellectual property (IP) licenses, including integrated power management unit (PMU) and LED driver technology for system on a chip (SoC) integration, is delighted to announce that ARM-veteran, Mike Holland, has joined our Executive team as Vice President (VP) of IP Licensing Sales for the company. Mike will work closely with Vidatronic’s current Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Stephen Nolan, to leverage Vidatronic’s large portfolio of power management IP to accelerate growth of the company.

Mike is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of sales and marketing leadership experience in the semiconductor industry. His strengths are in building high-performing teams, producing creative solutions to challenging problems, and driving revenue growth. Over his career, Mike has had great success in various leadership and executive roles. He spent 9 years at ARM as Director of Sales, 5 years at Mentor Graphics in Strategic Sales and as the IP Division Channel Marketing Manager, 4 years at Imagination Technologies as Director of Corporate Accounts, and recently 2 years at Crossbar as Vice President of Sales. During this time, Mike has hired and created 6 different sales and support teams, launched dozens of sales campaigns, solved countless customer issues, and was responsible for over $500M in licensing and direct sales revenue.

“Mike is an outstanding addition to our Vidatronic team, as he brings many years of experience balancing his IP sales expertise with the ability to consistently deliver client success,” said Moises Robinson, President of Vidatronic. “As Vidatronic continues its rapid expansion, Mike’s sales leadership experience and his strong background in building top-performing sales teams will help to accelerate Vidatronic’s revenue growth. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

“I am honored to join the Vidatronic team and help to build on the solid foundation they have developed over the last decade. Vidatronic is perfectly positioned to help its clients compete in the modern semiconductor marketplace and I look forward to bringing our innovations to more customers,” said Mike Holland.

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, licenses analog Intellectual Property (IP) designs, including power management unit (PMU), wireless charger, and LED lighting solutions for integration into customers' systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.

Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 5 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.

Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster with lower overall cost.

For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.





