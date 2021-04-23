Alphawave IP plans move to UK for $4.5bn IPO

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (April 22, 2021)

Alphawave IP of Canada plans UK flotation and Cambridge design centre in a move that would value the company at US$4.5bn.

Alphawave IP Group plc, previously headquartered in Toronto, Canada, has been a successful developer of DSP-based serializer-deserializer IP cores that support a range of datacenter standards from 1Gbps to 112Gbps. Founded in 2017 by executives with previous experience at Snowbush and V Semiconductor, the company's first licensable IP targeted a 7nm silicon manufacturing process. Since then the company moved IP to 6nm in 2019 and 5nm in 2020. The company is working on 224Gbps SerDes and with TSMC and Samsung at 4nm and 3nm nodes.

Alphawave IP was the fastest growing semiconductor IP licensing company ranked in the top ten in 2020 by Eric Esteve at IPnest. The company tripled its revenue from about US$25 million in 2019 to US$75 million in 2020, according to Esteve.

