videantis and Continental sign strategic supplier contract and announce SOPs with videantis-enabled camera system

Hannover, Germany, April 26, 2021 – Today, the signing of the long-term-strategic partnership agreement between videantis GmbH and Continental was announced. videantis, a leading supplier of deep learning, computer vision, image processing and video coding solutions, has been working with Continental towards developing their next-generation smart rear view cameras. The automotive-grade software and development tools for its processors, which videantis both supplied to Continental, are deployed through several OEMs and in various car platforms already starting earlier this year.

The SoCs (systems-on-chip) sourced from a leading global semiconductor supplier for a smart camera program are based on videantis’ proprietary processing architecture and are accompanied by programming tools originating from videantis. For making optimal use of this high-performance, ultra-low-power processors platform and accelerating projects time to completion, Continental relied on the software IP, tools and unique expertise of videantis as the inventors of this technology.

“videantis processor IP was the key ingredient for us to decide on this hardware platform. During the cooperation, videantis already proved to be a vital technology partner. It is ensured that we can deliver a wide range of best-in-class features while meeting the most stringent quality and functional safety requirements to enhance the user experience and driving safety. Our partnership enabled us to win key OEM customers, and we’re looking forward to continue teaming up with videantis to bring superior technology to the market for many years to come”, said Dr. Sascha Semmler, Head of Program Management Camera from the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business unit at Continental.

The versatility of the videantis processor architecture allows a wide variety of vision and imaging algorithms to run on the same architecture. The architecture is fully software programmable, allowing feature upgrades and algorithm improvements over time. This enabled the development of very small cameras and to address a wide range of active safety use cases such as automatic braking for pedestrians, warning for crossing traffic, and assist in driving with a trailer.

Continental licensed both computer vision and image processing software libraries, as well as development tools that aid in software development and production sign-off for the cameras. For a successful project completion, rigorous automotive quality requirements and processes that include adhering to Automotive SPICE and ISO26262 had to be fulfilled. The software libraries and tools that videantis provided meet these stringent functional safety and automotive grade quality requirements.

“We’re excited to be working with Continental. They are one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, and we’re honored to be nominated their strategic supplier,” said Dr. Hans-Joachim Stolberg, CEO at videantis. “Continental’s adoption of our technology for automotive serial production with multiple OEMs is a testimony to the quality of our products. We are looking forward to a fruitful long-term partnership and together drive the widespread use of autonomous mobility enabling technologies.”

Due to the cooperation between the two companies, serial production with OEMs started earlier this year.

