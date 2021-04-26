Nvidia-ARM deal runs into security issues in the UK
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (April 22, 2021)
The UK government has issued a public interest intervention notice instructing investigators to look into Nvidia's proposed $40 billion acquisition of ARM from SoftBank.
Nvidia's share price dropped a few percent on the news of the intervention, which has been invoked to give the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) time to report on multiple issues including jurisdictional, competition and national security issues.
The CMA had already announced an investigation of the deal back in January 2021, but that was only based on competition considerations alone. The government's invocation includes that but adds the aspect of national security considerations.
The next process starts with a repeated first look at the circumstances and implications of a merger and will include third-party views – which in the case of Nvidia-ARM have been consistently opposed to the deal. The CMA has until July 30, 2020, to return its phase one report at which point the politicians have a choice to either allow the transaction or invoke a more rigorous phase two investigation.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- China lawsuits threaten Nvidia-Arm deal
- Microsemi Aims to Solve Most Challenging Cyber Security Issues with Formation of a Security Center of Excellence
- MediaTek Selects Sansa Security for its Next-Generation Mobile Processors
- NXP CEO: 'Security, IoT, Cars' Drove Freescale Deal
- Rambus Cryptography Research Division Licenses Security Technologies to Cisco
Breaking News
- Nvidia-ARM deal runs into security issues in the UK
- Anritsu Corporation Selects PLDA's PCIe Solution for its Next Generation of Handheld Spectrum Analyzers
- videantis and Continental sign strategic supplier contract and announce SOPs with videantis-enabled camera system
- Defacto Technologies Announces SoC Compiler, v9
- Andes Announces the New Upgrade of AndeSight IDE v5.0: a comprehensive software solution to accelerate RISC-V AI and IoT developments
Most Popular
- Tenstorrent Selects SiFive Intelligence X280 for Next-Generation AI Processors
- BrainChip Simplifies Deep Learning with Launch of MetaTF
- Alphawave IP plans move to UK for $4.5bn IPO
- Renesas and SiFive Partner to Jointly-Develop Next-Generation High-End RISC-V Solutions for Automotive Applications
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce