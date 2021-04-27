SiPearl launches the recruitment of 10 engineers per month in France & Germany

​Maisons-Laffitte (France) and Duisburg (Germany), 27 April 2021 -- SiPearl, the company that is designing the high-performance, low-power processor for the European exascale supercomputer, is launching its first recruitment campaign for its Maisons-Laffitte, Sophia-Antipolis and Duisburg sites.

Operational since January 2020, SiPearl currently employs more than 30 people, from senior experts to junior profiles from engineering schools and universities. They are all guided by a shared passion: meeting the most exciting technological challenge facing the European electronics market by helping design and launch the processor that will transform the high performance computing landscape in Europe.



Convinced that the current diversity of its teams is one of its strengths, SiPearl is committed to recruiting staff with diverse profiles, experiences, cultures and nationalities, notably looking to increase the number of women working in its professions, while focusing on excellence and passion.



Initially, the company has set itself a target to recruit 10 employees per month specialised in digital semiconductor development (design, verification, integration and simulation), high performance computing software (OpenMP, MPI, Red Hat, Suse), embedded security and encryption, and embedded Linux.



Mindful of how the health crisis might impact the employability of future graduates and the difficulties they face gaining business expertise in technologies that are undergoing a deep transformation, SiPearl is investing over the long term by also offering internships in line with its future needs.



“At SiPearl, we are moving forward with a magnificent adventure. For the senior and junior engineers who are passionate about innovation and want to work on technologies that are not available anywhere else in Europe, it is time to join us! Currently present in France and Germany, we aim to create one thousand jobs across several countries by 2025”, concludes Philippe Notton, SiPearl’s CEO and founder.



About SiPearl

Created by Philippe Notton, SiPearl is the Franco-German company that is bringing to life the European Processor Initiative (EPI) project, designing the high-performance, low-power processor for the European exascale supercomputer.

This new generation of processors will enable Europe to set out its technological sovereignty on the strategic markets for high performance computing, artificial intelligence and connected mobility. SiPearl is developing and will market its solutions through close collaboration with its 26 partners from the EPI - scientific community, supercomputing centres and leading names from the IT, electronics and automotive industries - which are its stakeholders and future clients. It is supported by the European Union2 .

SiPearl is also a member of the Mont-Blanc 2020 consortium to equip Europe with a dedicated modular and energy-efficient high performance computing processor, and is a member of the PlayFrance.Digital collective for Europe to lead the field for digital technology.





