BitSim and NOW Electronics joins forces BitSim

April 27, 2021 -- The embedded system developers BitSim and NOW Electronics, with offices in Stockholm and Växjö, will merge their operation to form BitSim NOW with 40 employees and 15 sub-contractors.
NOW Electronics, was established 1985 and BitSim 2000. Both companies work with electronics development, sensor technology, edge computing, machine vision machine learning and accelerated Imaging.
"Our companies complement each other in terms of market position and competence, where we will get a substantial increase in the FPGA area," says Philip Nyströmer, CEO of NOW Electronics and the new merged company BitSim NOW. “Together, we are now equipped to take on larger and broader assignments in our new premises”.
"We are looking forward to working with NOW Electronics' talented developers and thereby increasing our activities in image processing and sensor technology" says Anders Sivard, CEO of BitSim AB.
Electronics is becoming strategic in more and more markets. Through this merger, it will be possible to meet a larger demand for built-in, sensor-centered, and interconnected electronics systems, increasingly important for the whole industry.
