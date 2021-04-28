Vidatronic Announces Series of Integrated Power Management Unit (PMU) IP Cores Optimized for Augmented/Virtual Reality Applications
AUSTIN, TX – 28 APRIL 2021 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of analog intellectual property (IP) licenses, including integrated power management unit (PMU) and LED driver technology, today announced a new series of integrated PMU IP cores in a standard 180 nm process. Designed to meet the performance requirements of augmented/virtual reality applications, the IP cores offer ultra-low power consumption while also providing high reliability and great performance.
The augmented/virtual reality market has increased demands for miniaturization, efficiency of power transfer, wireless charging to extend the battery life of the device, and reliability under high-voltage operating environments. This line of integrated PMU IP cores has been designed specifically to meet these challenging demands. The series contains:
- Li-ion wireless battery charger IP
- Low dropout (LDO) voltage regulator IP equipped with Vidatronic’s patented Power Quencher® technology
- Switched-capacitor DC-DC converter IP equipped with Vidatronic’s patented Flexsupply® technology
- Analog-to-digital converter (ADC) IP
- Low-power voltage reference IP equipped with Vidatronic’s patented ACCUREF™ technology
- High-accuracy temperature sensor IP
- Oscillator IP equipped with Vidatronic’s patent pending high accuracy oscillator technology
- Serial peripheral interface (SPI) IP
The integrated PMU IP cores, all silicon-proven, are specifically designed to function together as a single PMU for powering a larger ASIC or SoC system; however, they can also be used separately in other applications.
“Vidatronic’s Li-ion wireless battery charger IP enables device designers to implement safer battery operation, reduce charger size, and reduce power leakage,” said Stephen Nolan, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Vidatronic. “Additionally, wireless charger circuits are exposed to high voltages, which can overstress the devices in the chips. Vidatronic’s IP has proprietary voltage overstress techniques to deal with these high voltages in a safe way. Combined with the other IP in the 180 nm series, the result is a robust and reliable PMU that is a small, cost-effective, and highly efficient option for powering an augmented/virtual reality device.”
The 180 nm integrated PMU IP core series is immediately available and has already been licensed to customers, including Mojo Vision, the Invisible Computing Company and creator of the world’s first augmented reality (AR) contact lens.
“Vidatronic’s expert team and impressive power management technology made them the obvious choice for a licensing partnership,” said Mohammad Hekmat, Director of ASIC Design at Mojo Vision. “We are excited to have an innovative company like Vidatronic supporting our ongoing technology development that is essential to making Invisible Computing a reality.”
Interested customers can receive datasheets and discuss licensing options by contacting Vidatronic at sales@vidatronic.com.
About Vidatronic, Inc.
Vidatronic, founded in 2010, licenses analog Intellectual Property (IP) designs, including power management unit (PMU), wireless charger, and LED lighting solutions for integration into customers' systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.
Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 5 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.
Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster with lower overall cost.
For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.
