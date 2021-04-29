RISC-V International Welcomes Chengwei Capital as a Premier Member

Zurich – April 29, 2021 – RISC-V International, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members to drive the adoption and implementation of the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), today announced that Chengwei Capital has joined the organization as a Premier Member. As part of the Premium membership tier, Chengwei Capital will be joining the RISC-V Board of Directors and Technical Steering Committee.

Chengwei Capital has been an active technology investor for more than 20 years, focusing on backing companies that are breaking barriers to innovation. Chengwei Capital is a significant shareholder of SiFive, one of the founding members of RISC-V International and a Premier Member. Chengwei Capital also partnered with SiFive to found StarFive Technology in Shanghai, which is now a leading RISC-V company in China.

“RISC-V has played a pivotal role in opening up new design possibilities and making custom silicon much more accessible. This has given more companies the ability to compete, particularly in regions outside of where the silicon industry was traditionally concentrated,” said Eric Li, founder and managing director at Chengwei Capital. “We see an incredible opportunity for the Chinese silicon industry to blossom with RISC-V, and will continue to use our position as an investment leader to accelerate the growth of RISC-V in the region.”

“The growth of venture capital investment in RISC-V companies is testament to both the profound opportunity and incredible traction that RISC-V has ignited for companies of all sizes,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “We look forward to collaborating with Chengwei Capital to help foster an even more robust and mature ecosystem for open source technology.”

To learn more about the free and open RISC-V ISA, please visit: https://riscv.org. To become a member of the RISC-V Foundation, please visit: https://riscv.org/membership-application/.

About RISC-V International

RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V International comprises nearly 1,300 members building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

The RISC-V International, a non-profit organization controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V International have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW / SW ecosystem.





