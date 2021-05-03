Design And Reuse

Flex Logix And The Air Force Research Laboratory Sign A Broad License To Use EFLX Embedded FPGA IP In GLOBALFOUNDRIES' 12LP And 12LP+ Processes


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. Hot IP

 
See Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. IP >>

Related News

 
See Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com