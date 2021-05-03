PathPartner Joins BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program to Deliver Safety-Critical and Secure Software Solutions for Automotive Industry

PathPartner supports design and development of secure, mission-critical embedded solutions using BlackBerry QNX technologies

FREMONT, CALIF. -- MAY 03, 2021 -- PathPartner Technology, a leading product R&D and engineering services organization, today announced that it will offer software services & solutions around BlackBerry® QNX® software to its broad embedded customer base in the automotive industry. PathPartner joins the BlackBerry® QNX® Channel Partner Program, a worldwide network of value-added integrators and distributors, and resellers that leverage BlackBerry QNX technologies.

As a part of the BlackBerry QNX ecosystem, PathPartner will offer software development and integration services around QNX® OS for Digital Cockpit, ADAS and AD functions. This will enable PathPartner to build upon BlackBerry QNX embedded technologies, provide integration services and design, and develop safety critical solutions for PathPartner’s automotive customers.

The BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program allows partners to offer integration services and build upon BlackBerry QNX embedded technologies to design and develop secure, mission-critical solutions – ultimately accelerating product time to market.

"Committed to developing high-quality ADAS, AD and digital cockpit software for automotive players, PathPartner is pleased to expand our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions by joining the BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program,” said Ramkishor Korada, EVP, Business Development & Marketing at PathPartner. “Our comprehensive software engineering services coupled with our ready-to-integrate product accelerators can help deliver leading edge automotive solutions that leverage BlackBerry’s broad portfolio of automotive technologies and products.”

“BlackBerry is pleased to welcome PathPartner to our growing BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program,” said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia-Pacific, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “Our broad portfolio of products designed and deployed for secure, mission critical systems along with PathPartner’s product engineering capabilities will lead to innovative solutions for our shared global customers while helping to accelerate time to market and drive cost efficiency.”

To learn about the BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program, please visit https://ca.blackberry.com/partners.

About PathPartner Technology

PathPartner is a product R&D and engineering specialist. We help our clients develop, productize, and maintain advanced technology products. With our full-stack engineering services, re-usable solution accelerators, and unparalleled experience in transforming innovative ideas into full-fledged products, PathPartner provides its clients with the advantage of top-of-the-line technologies, superior performance and faster time-to-market. With extensive expertise in embedded systems, computer vision, deep learning, multimedia and imaging technologies, PathPartner provides next-gen technology solutions to customers in automotive, internet of things, intelligent devices and digital media products domain.

PathPartner’s catalog of products and services continues to expand. To know more details and collaborate on next-gen products, please visit http://www.pathpartnertech.com





