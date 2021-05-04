Rambus Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif. – May 3, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. GAAP revenue for the first quarter was $70.4 million; licensing billings were $63.5 million, product revenue was $30.8 million, and contract and other revenue was $10.7 million. The Company also generated $39.5 million in cash provided by operating activities.

“Rambus executed well in the first quarter, with revenue and earnings at the high end of expectations, and strong cash generation fueling investment in our product roadmap,” said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus. “Ongoing share gains for memory interface chips and strong demand in Cloud and other target markets are driving topline growth for the company. We are pleased with our customer momentum and are confident in the Company’s ability to deliver ongoing profitable growth.”

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(1) See “Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table included below. Note that the applicable non-GAAP measures are presented and that revenue and cost of contract and other revenue are solely presented on a GAAP basis.

(2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $70.4 million, at the high end of the Company’s expectations. The Company also had licensing billings of $63.5 million, product revenue of $30.8 million, and contract and other revenue of $10.7 million. The Company had total GAAP cost of revenue of $17.4 million and operating expenses of $56.5 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $58.2 million (which includes non-GAAP cost of revenue), lower than the midpoint of its expectations. The Company had GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.02. The Company’s basic share count was 112 million shares and its diluted share count would have been 116 million shares. Due to the Company’s strong performance and focus on operational efficiency, the Company delivered a strong first quarter, at the high end of its expectations on revenue and profit.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of March 31, 2021 were $529.1 million, an increase of $26.5 million from December 31, 2020, mainly due to $39.5 million in cash provided by operating activities.

2021 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2021 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth second quarter outlook for other measures.

(1) See “Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates” table included below. Note that the applicable non-GAAP measures are presented, and that revenue is solely presented on a GAAP basis.

(2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences. This metric is the same for both GAAP and non-GAAP presentations.

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $60 million and $66 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $32 million and $38 million, product revenue to be between $30 million and $36 million and contract and other revenue to be between $8 million and $14 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales, solutions licensing among other matters.

The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $74 million and $70 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $61 million and $57 million. These expectations also assume non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net, of ($1 million), tax rate of 24% and diluted share count of 116 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense ($8 million), amortization expense ($5 million), non-cash interest expense on convertible notes ($2 million) and interest income related to the significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements ($2 million).

Financial Tables

To read financial tables, click here





