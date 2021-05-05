Lattice Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
HILLSBORO, Ore. -- May 4, 2021-- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal first quarter ended April 3, 2021.
Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, "We grew revenue 19% in Q1 year-over-year, along with a 52% expansion in non-GAAP net income year-over-year. Revenue from our new Lattice Nexus™ platform increased sequentially in Q1 2021, and we began production of our second Nexus device, Certus™-NX. Our recent addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index recognizes our strong financial results, innovation and momentum. We are excited to be entering a new growth phase for the Company and look forward to providing a full business update at our Investor Day on May 11."
Sherri Luther, CFO, said, "We drove record operating profit of 17.8% on a GAAP basis and 28.0% on a non-GAAP basis, along with gross margin expansion of 190 basis points on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2020. We generated $29 million in cash flow from operations in the quarter and repurchased $15 million of the Company's shares."
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Revenue Growth: Revenue increased 19% in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020 and 8% in Q4 2020.
- Profit Growth: Net income per diluted share expanded 117% on a GAAP basis and 47% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2020, with gross margin improving 190 basis points on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2020.
- Launched Lattice Crosslink™-NX for Automotive Applications: The new Crosslink-NX brings best-in-class low power, small form factor, high-performance I/O, and reliability to automotive applications.
- Launched Lattice mVision™ 2.0: The latest solutions stack features multiple updates that further accelerate the design of embedded applications for industrial, automotive, and smart consumer systems.
- Lattice Sentry™ and Lattice Supply Guard™ Win Gold: Lattice won a New Product-Service of the Year Gold Award from Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®.
- Lattice Joined S&P MidCap 400® Index: Lattice was added to the S&P MidCap 400® Index, effective April 20, 2021.
- Lattice Investor Day 2021: Registration is now open to attend the virtual event on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. PDT / 12-2 p.m. EDT using link ir.latticesemi.com/investorday2021.
Business Outlook - Second Quarter of 2021:
- Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be between $116 million and $124 million.
- Gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be 62% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be between $40.5 million and $41.5 million on a non-GAAP basis.
