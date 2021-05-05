Lattice Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- May 4, 2021-- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal first quarter ended April 3, 2021.

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, "We grew revenue 19% in Q1 year-over-year, along with a 52% expansion in non-GAAP net income year-over-year. Revenue from our new Lattice Nexus™ platform increased sequentially in Q1 2021, and we began production of our second Nexus device, Certus™-NX. Our recent addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index recognizes our strong financial results, innovation and momentum. We are excited to be entering a new growth phase for the Company and look forward to providing a full business update at our Investor Day on May 11."

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, "We drove record operating profit of 17.8% on a GAAP basis and 28.0% on a non-GAAP basis, along with gross margin expansion of 190 basis points on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2020. We generated $29 million in cash flow from operations in the quarter and repurchased $15 million of the Company's shares."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue Growth: Revenue increased 19% in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020 and 8% in Q4 2020.

Revenue increased 19% in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020 and 8% in Q4 2020. Profit Growth: Net income per diluted share expanded 117% on a GAAP basis and 47% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2020, with gross margin improving 190 basis points on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2020.

Net income per diluted share expanded 117% on a GAAP basis and 47% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2020, with gross margin improving 190 basis points on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2020. Launched Lattice Crosslink™-NX for Automotive Applications: The new Crosslink-NX brings best-in-class low power, small form factor, high-performance I/O, and reliability to automotive applications.

The new Crosslink-NX brings best-in-class low power, small form factor, high-performance I/O, and reliability to automotive applications. Launched Lattice mVision™ 2.0: The latest solutions stack features multiple updates that further accelerate the design of embedded applications for industrial, automotive, and smart consumer systems.

The latest solutions stack features multiple updates that further accelerate the design of embedded applications for industrial, automotive, and smart consumer systems. Lattice Sentry™ and Lattice Supply Guard™ Win Gold: Lattice won a New Product-Service of the Year Gold Award from Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®.

Lattice won a New Product-Service of the Year Gold Award from Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. Lattice Joined S&P MidCap 400® Index: Lattice was added to the S&P MidCap 400® Index, effective April 20, 2021.

Lattice was added to the S&P MidCap 400® Index, effective April 20, 2021. Lattice Investor Day 2021: Registration is now open to attend the virtual event on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. PDT / 12-2 p.m. EDT using link ir.latticesemi.com/investorday2021.

Business Outlook - Second Quarter of 2021:

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be between $116 million and $124 million.

Gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be 62% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be between $40.5 million and $41.5 million on a non-GAAP basis.

