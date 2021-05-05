GUC Monthly Sales Report - Apr 2021
Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Apr 2021 were NT1,012 million, decreased 23.4% month-over-month and also decreased 6.1% year-over-year. Net sales for January through April 2021 totaled NT$4,324 million, increased 1.8% compared to the same period in 2020.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2021
|2020
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Apr
|1,011,945
|1,077,824
|-23.4%
|-6.1%
|Year to Date
|4,324,136
|4,247,691
|N/A
|1.8%
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
GUC Apr 2021 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|728,479
|72
|NRE
|272,958
|27
|Others
|10,508
|1
|Total
|1,011,945
|100
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
