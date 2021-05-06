Arm v9, the Next 10 Years
By Don Scansen, EETimes (May 4, 2021)
About a month ago, Arm announced its next generation of architecture — V9. For the time being, the eighth iteration of the Arm architecture (ARMv8) is the most advanced architecture in the wild of system-on-chip (SoC) devices. We can expect a few leading SoC companies to begin the transition over the next year or so.
Since the v8 architecture was the mainstay for a decade, it will be interesting to look back to those early days in order to attempt to look forward at what some future v9 devices might look like over its lifespan.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- Arm's solution to the future needs of AI, security and specialized computing is v9
- Arm Awarded TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Processor IP for Six Years in a Row
- 97 IC Wafer Fabs Closed or Repurposed During Past 10 Years
- Semiconductor Leaders' Marketshares Swell Over the Past 10 Years
- Semiconductor Leaders' Marketshares Surge Over the Past 10 Years
Breaking News
- Arm v9, the Next 10 Years
- CEVA's Bluetooth Dual Mode 5.2 Platform Achieves SIG Qualification, Expedites IC Design for TWS Earbuds and More
- CCSDS 231.0-B-3 LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP Core from Creonic Now Available
- UMC Reports Sales for April 2021
- OmniVision Reduces Automotive Camera Design Complexity with the New, High-Performance OAX4000 ASIC Image Signal Processor