Arm v9, the Next 10 Years

By Don Scansen, EETimes (May 4, 2021)

About a month ago, Arm announced its next generation of architecture — V9. For the time being, the eighth iteration of the Arm architecture (ARMv8) is the most advanced architecture in the wild of system-on-chip (SoC) devices. We can expect a few leading SoC companies to begin the transition over the next year or so.

Since the v8 architecture was the mainstay for a decade, it will be interesting to look back to those early days in order to attempt to look forward at what some future v9 devices might look like over its lifespan.

