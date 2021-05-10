AEDVICES Consulting set up a new organization to boost its growth

Moirans, May 3, 2021 - AEDVICES Consulting, a consulting and services company in design and verification of digital circuits, announces the arrival of a sales director to boost the development of its activity in France and internationally.

AEDVICES Consulting has experienced strong growth for over the past 2 years. Its sales revenue has tripled compared to 2019. Its team has also grown from 6 to 15 employees. Laurent Gay thus joins Aedvices Consulting to take on the commercial part of the company. Laurent was previously sales and marketing director in various companies in the semiconductor industry.

"Thanks to his experience and knowledge of the market, Laurent is the perfect person to develop the company's design and consulting activities. We already have clients in Switzerland, England and the US and our presence in France is mainly in the Grenoble area. Our ambition is to span our activity in the PACA region and the rest of France within a year and to have a 50/50 split of our sales revenue between France and abroad within 3 years. His arrival is also an opportunity for me to organize the company's training activity which is developing more and more and which makes it possible to cope with the lack of verification engineers”, said François Cerisier, president of AEDVICES Consulting.

To support this growth, AEDVICES Consulting has also made changes within the existing team. Thus, Christian Rivier becomes manager of the design center and projects department. Stéphanie Brison-Héraud takes the position of administrative and HR manager.

“I am delighted to join this dynamic team whose human values ​​are very strong. AEDVICES Consulting is a partner of the main verification tools’ suppliers and the technical expertise of its team is recognized by key players in the field. I take up this development challenge with pleasure and enthusiasm” announces Laurent Gay, new sales director of AEDVICES Consulting.

Along with its commercial development, AEDVICES Consulting has launched an active recruitment campaign. The technical team should be reinforced with new talents in design and verification with an objective of 25 employees in 2022.

About AEDVICES Consulting

AEDVICES Consulting is an independent consulting and services company, which provides expertise in design, development and verification of digital circuits and programmable components for embedded systems.

We offer design and verification services, as well as support for outsourced projects and expert service offers associated with the tools of our partners. Our clients, French and worldwide, operate in various fields such as IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) or even space.

AEDVICES Consulting has also developed a training catalog (Qualiopi certification in process) on verification methodology, which is aimed at engineers wishing to acquire or develop their skills in this field.

The company, created in 2012, currently has 16 employees.





