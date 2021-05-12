MIPI CSI 3, DSI 2 Tx & Rx Advanced Controller & PHY IP Cores available in major Fabs & Nodes for SOC Designs for Imaging and Display Applications
May 12, 2021 – T2M-IP The global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of it’s partners advanced MIPI CSI, DSI Tx & Rx Controller & PHY IP Cores which are silicon proven and fully compliant with MIPI CSI v3.x Standard & MIPI DSI v2.x Standard integrated with matching MIPI D-PHYs & MIPI C-PHYs.
MIPI Camera Serial Interface (CSI-2) Transmitter and Receiver is used in mobile and high–speed serial applications as a controller for receiving video, command & user data transmitted via MIPI CSI-2 Transmitter over MIPI lines. The latest MIPI CSI-2 is compliant with MIPI C-PHY V1.2 and MIPI D-PHY V2.1, supports all primary and secondary video formats. The Silicon Proven MIPI CSI-2 Transmitter or Receiver Controllers with MIPI DPHY/CPHY (combo) provide a complete solution for MIPI CSI-2 implementations.
MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI-2) Transmitter and Receiver is used in mobile and high-speed serial applications as a controller for transmitting video, command & user data over MIPI lines to MIPI D-PHY and DSI Receiver for decoding and display. The latest MIPI DSI-2 Tx and Rx supports Display Stream Compression (DSC) v1.2a for 8K, 4K, 2K and 3D video formats including dual DSI. The Silicon Proven MIPI DSI Transmitter or Receive with MIPI DPHY provides a complete solution for MIPI DSI communication.
These MIPI CSI & DSI IP Cores are highly configurable, Modular, Area optimized and low power designs. These IP Cores are thoroughly verified with in house developed VIP and 3rd party VIP’s, providing very high RTL Maturity. These IP Cores are validated against multiple 3rd party PHY’s to offer complete interoperability and flexibility.
The MIPI D-PHYs & C- PHYs IP Cores are silicon proven and available in many popular Fabs & Nodes from 150nm to 7nm and have been licensed by multiple customers worldwide.
In addition to MIPI IP Cores, T2M IP’s broad silicon Interface IP Core portfolio includes USB, Display Port (DP, eDP), DDR, HDMI, PCIe, 1000/100/10 Ethernet, V-by-One, Serial ATA, and programmable SerDes, etc. in many different foundry, node and process technologies.
Availability:
These Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing stand alone or pre-integrated with the matching Controllers. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / mailto: contact"at"t-2-m.com
About T2M:
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, RF, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
