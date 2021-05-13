Faraday Announces 16G Programmable SerDes in UMC 28HPC+

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- May 13, 2021 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced its 16G Programmable SerDes is now available in the UMC 28nm HPC+ process. The new SerDes solution supports multiple protocols of high speed interfaces common in today’s consumer and networking applications. The SerDes architecture eases PCB design and, in the case of PCIe Gen4, lowers BOM cost by reducing the retimer circuit requirements.

Faraday has been providing reliable, high quality SerDes solutions since 2013. The latest member of Faraday’s family of SerDes products supports full-duplex high-performance operation with scalable PMA up to 16Gbps with 35dB insertion loss in a wide range of interconnect protocols over copper, backplane, and fiber-based channels. To complete the support package, Faraday offers an evaluation board and a development kit for easy user design verification.

Faraday's 16G programmable SerDes solution is compliant with multiple protocols including PCIe Gen4, 10G/40G Base-LR/LR4, 10G Base-KR, and JESD204b. The IP supports applications for xPON ONU and OLT including Sym/Asym GPON, Sym/Asym 10GPON, Sym EPON, and Sym 10GEPON.

“We are pleased to provide a competitive 16G SerDes solution we believe will help our customers expand their business into more diversified applications,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “As an added benefit, with support for both flip-chip and wire-bond package options, this SerDes IP can be used in enterprise and consumer products. We are confident that this solution can fulfill the market demand in terms of the performance, cost, and time-to-market”.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com





