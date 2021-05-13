Faraday Announces 16G Programmable SerDes in UMC 28HPC+
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- May 13, 2021 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced its 16G Programmable SerDes is now available in the UMC 28nm HPC+ process. The new SerDes solution supports multiple protocols of high speed interfaces common in today’s consumer and networking applications. The SerDes architecture eases PCB design and, in the case of PCIe Gen4, lowers BOM cost by reducing the retimer circuit requirements.
Faraday has been providing reliable, high quality SerDes solutions since 2013. The latest member of Faraday’s family of SerDes products supports full-duplex high-performance operation with scalable PMA up to 16Gbps with 35dB insertion loss in a wide range of interconnect protocols over copper, backplane, and fiber-based channels. To complete the support package, Faraday offers an evaluation board and a development kit for easy user design verification.
Faraday's 16G programmable SerDes solution is compliant with multiple protocols including PCIe Gen4, 10G/40G Base-LR/LR4, 10G Base-KR, and JESD204b. The IP supports applications for xPON ONU and OLT including Sym/Asym GPON, Sym/Asym 10GPON, Sym EPON, and Sym 10GEPON.
“We are pleased to provide a competitive 16G SerDes solution we believe will help our customers expand their business into more diversified applications,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “As an added benefit, with support for both flip-chip and wire-bond package options, this SerDes IP can be used in enterprise and consumer products. We are confident that this solution can fulfill the market demand in terms of the performance, cost, and time-to-market”.
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Faraday Technology Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- Faraday's 28Gbps SerDes IP Now Available on UMC's 28HPC Process
- Faraday Leads Industry with 28G Programmable SerDes at 28nm for Networking ASIC
- Faraday Unveils M1+ Library with Enhanced Routability on UMC 28HPC Process
- Faraday 12.5G SerDes PHY Debuts on UMC 28HPC(U) Process
- Cadence and UMC Certify mmWave Reference Flow on 28HPC+ Process for Advanced RF Designs
Breaking News
- Synopsys Extends Verification Hardware Market Leadership with Breakthrough Emulation Performance
- New Fab Plans: the Plot Thickens
- Faraday Announces 16G Programmable SerDes in UMC 28HPC+
- Siemens expands industry-leading IC verification portfolio with acquisition of Fractal Technologies
- Bluespec, Inc. Joins the Xilinx Partner Program, Offering Drop-in Ready RISC-V Processors for Xilinx FPGAs
Most Popular
- Dialog Semiconductor Selected as SiFive Preferred Power Management Partner for RISC-V Development Platforms
- BrainChip Demonstrates Akida Neuromorphic Processor as Part of Data Science Week
- TSMC April 2021 Revenue Report
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- CEVA to Acquire Intrinsix Corp, Expanding its Offering to Include Full Turnkey IP Platforms
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page