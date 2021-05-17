Vidatronic Appoints Jiangsu JITRI Intelligent Integrated Circuit Design as Its Representative for China

AUSTIN, TX – May 17, 2021 -- Vidatronic, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jiangsu JITRI Intelligent Integrated Circuit Design (JSIC) as a distributor of its analog intellectual property (IP), including integrated power management unit (PMU) and LED driver technology, in China.

“Vidatronic has developed compelling analog and mixed-signal IP for advanced-process CMOS technologies with a focus on consumer and IoT applications. We are very excited to be working with Vidatronic to further develop their presence in China as an IP provider, and will generate design wins and revenue growth for the company in the region”, said Cao Huafeng, Vice President of JSIC. “With support from Vidatronic, we can help our customers optimize their electronic systems and reach greater success. We look forward to representing them across China.”

"We are extremely pleased that JSIC has agreed to represent us in China,” said Stephen Nolan, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Vidatronic. “JSIC is a well-established name in the area, enabling advanced technology companies like ours to breakthrough into a challenging marketplace. JSIC will greatly strengthen our IP exposure in the area and work with us to help solve the increasing demands of SoC design and implementation for our potential customers. They have a thorough understanding of our constantly evolving industry and we are confident they will continue their success and help grow our business in the region.”

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, licenses analog Intellectual Property (IP) designs, including power management unit (PMU), wireless charger, and LED lighting solutions for integration into customers' systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.

Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 5 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.

Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster with lower overall cost.

For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.





