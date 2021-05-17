South Korea plans US$450 billion semiconductor spend

May 17, 2021 // By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog

South Korea has a plan for the country to spend $450 billion on logic chipmaking and R&D up to 2030, according to Bloomberg.

It is not yet clear how big the subsidy element will be but the funds will comprise a mix of government support packages, tax incentives, and corportate investment pledges.

South Korea, China and the US all see semiconductor as strategic weapons in wealth generation and global security but notably the US government 'war' chest is being benchmarked at $50 billion. European politicians also see leading-edge chip manufacturing as strategic but are struggling to re-invigorate leading-edge chip in Europe.

