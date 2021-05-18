Aphawave shares remain below offer price
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (May 18, 2021)
Alphawave, the Canadian wired connectivity semiconductor IP specialist which IPO’d last week has not recovered from the crash which saw its shares dip 21% below the 410p offer price hit 369p yesterday.
Alphawave IP
