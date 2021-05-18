Intrinsic ID's SRAM PUF Deployed by Avnet ASIC Solutions to Secure Advanced SoCs

QuiddiKey Enables Internally Generated, Device-Unique CryptographicKeys For a Strong Hardware Root of Trust

SUNNYVALE, Calif.– May 18, 2021 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP for embedded systems, today announced that Avnet ASIC Solutions (Avnet) has licensed QuiddiKey® to create a strong root-of-trust to secure System on Chip (SoC) for its customers. Avnet provides ASIC and SoC design solutions to fabless design houses and electronic system companies developing advanced SoC devices for applications across a wide range of market segments including artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, communications, consumer electronics, government and industrial.

Avnet ASIC Solutions has been active in the ASIC market since 1986 and is one of the leading design centers in the industry. In the past 35 years, it has completed more than 350 complex SoC/ASIC designs that integrated IPs, such as ARM, RISC-V and MIPS CPUs and peripherals, DSP cores, analog cells and other IPs with progressive technology nodes down to 5 nanometer, offering customers a spec-to-chip full turnkey solution.

“Our goal is to enable our customers to focus on their innovative ideas while we leverage our SoC design expertise and foundry partnerships to ensure they achieve their design goals,” said Nadav Ben-Ezer, Managing Director of Avnet ASIC Solutions. “We know that security is a critical component of any SoC design, which is why we’ve chosen the industry’s leading PUF IP from Intrinsic ID. Choosing Intrinsic ID is giving us and our customers the assurance that we have an advanced and secure solution.”

Intrinsic ID’s QuiddiKey hardware IP has a proven track record of reliability and has been used by government and military agencies around the globe as well as FPGA, secure element, microcontroller, data center and gaming chip manufacturers to generate and store cryptographic keys in the most secure manner possible. By deploying the state-of-the-art security technology from Intrinsic ID, Avnet adds both PUF technology and a true random number generator to its customer’s ASICs. This powerful combination allows the ASICs to generate secret keys internally, without a need for external key provisioning, and store them securely using the PUF. This way all sensitive data and secret keys are invisible and unobtainable for attackers. The IP from Intrinsic ID is built in standard CMOS technology, which has allowed for an easy integration effort and a smooth collaboration process between the two companies.

“Working with Avnet to ensure its leading-edge ASIC designs have a strong root-of-trust and enable the highest level of security for its customers is an honor and something we take very seriously,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO and Founder of Intrinsic ID. “We are proud that Avnet recognizes the value QuiddiKey offers. Avnet operates in markets where only the most secure solutions for storing root secrets can be deployed. QuiddiKey adheres to these strict requirements, but it also offers flexibility for ASIC design, as it does not require any dedicated security hardware or external key provisioning. All these aspects combined have allowed for a great collaboration between our teams, resulting in a smooth integration of our IP into their ASICs.”

Intrinsic ID’s patented SRAM PUF technology is the basis for deriving unclonable identities for products in data centers, IoT, banking, and aerospace & defense. The company’s secure root key generation and management solutions enable device manufacturers to secure their products with an unclonable and unique secret root key without the need for adding costly, standalone, security-dedicated silicon. It has been deployed in more than 250 million devices in silicon ranging from FPGAs and microcontrollers to sensors and server chips.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.





