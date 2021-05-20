LeapMind's "Efficiera" Ultra-low Power AI Inference Accelerator IP Was Verified RTL Design for ASIC/ASSP Conversion
May 20th, 2021, Tokyo Japan - LeapMind Inc., a creator of the standard in edge AI (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Soichi Matsuda) today announced that company’s proprietary ultra-low power AI inference accelerator IP “Efficiera” was verified RTL design for ASIC/ASSP.
“By conducting the design verification this time, we were able to confirm the expected PPA (Power/Performance/Area) at the time of IP configuration.” Said Katsutoshi Yamazaki, VP of Business at LeapMind. “This is a big step for us moving forward to future LSI commercialization of Efficiera”.
Efficiera is an ultra-low power consumption AI inference accelerator IP specialized for CNN inference arithmetic processing that operates as a circuit on FPGA devices or ASIC/ASSP devices. For more information, visit here (https://leapmind.io/business/ip/).
About LeapMind
LeapMind Inc. was founded in 2012 with the corporate philosophy of "bringing new devices that use machine learning to the world". Total investment in LeapMind to date has reached 4.99 billion yen (as of May 2021). The company's strength is in extremely low bit quantization for compact deep learning solutions. It has a proven track record of achievement with over 150 companies, centered in manufacturing including the automobile industry. It is also developing its Efficiera semiconductor IP, based on its experience in the development of both software and hardware.
Head office: Shibuya Dogenzaka Sky Building 5F, 28-1 Maruyama-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0044
Representative: Soichi Matsuda, CEO
Established: December 2012
URL:https://leapmind.io/en/
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Official Commercial Launch of Efficiera Ultra-Low Power AI Inference Accelerator IP Core
- LeapMind Unveils "Efficiera", the New Ultra Low Power AI Inference Accelerator IP
- BrainChip's Success in 2020 Advances Fields of On-Chip Learning and Ultra-Low Power Edge AI
- Lattice Expands Ultra-Low Power sensAI Stack with Optimized Solutions for Always-On, On-Device AI
- Siroyan to Deploy Sequence's Power Theater Tools to Optimize OneDSP Cores for "Next-generation" Ultra-Low Power Designs
Breaking News
- Intrinsic ID Wins InfoSec Award for ‘Next Gen in Embedded Security' - Announced at RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine
- Memory Upswing Returns, New Record High Expected in 2022
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
- Avery Design Systems and Rambus Extend Memory Model and PCIe VIP Collaboration
- SEMIFIVE collaborates with Arm to accelerate its custom SoC designs
Most Popular
- Raytheon Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Partner to Accelerate 5G Wireless Connectivity
- South Korea plans US$450 billion semiconductor spend
- Unisantis unveils Dynamic Flash Memory as DRAM alternative
- Siemens accelerates digital marketplace strategy with acquisition of Supplyframe
- MoSys Announces Optimized P4 Pipeline Support for Stellar Packet Classification Platform IP for FPGAs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page