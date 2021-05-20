Lattice Propel Design Environment Supports New RISC-V Processor and IP Cores

HILLSBORO, OR – May 19, 2021 – Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced a new version of Lattice Propel™, a design environment for accelerating embedded processor-based development on low power, small form factor Lattice FPGAs. Key enhancements to Lattice Propel 2.0 include support for a new RISC-V CPU core and IP blocks included in the new Lattice Automate™ solution stack for industrial automation. The new version of Propel increases design flexibility by enabling customers to leverage their own or third-party IP in applications built using the tool.

“RISC-V cores deliver excellent software-programmable Edge processing performance at low power, making them a compelling solution for accelerating data processing in power-sensitive applications like the autonomous battery-powered robots used in factories and warehouses,” said Roger Do, Senior Product Line Manager, Software, Lattice. “Propel 2.0 gives our customers the ability to differentiate their products thanks to a new IP capability that lets developers integrate their own or third-party party IP into Lattice Propel-based designs.”

Lattice Propel 2.0 adds support for a new RISC-V RV32I processor core variant that can be implemented in as few as 800 LUTs (less than 5 percent of the total LUTs on a Lattice Nexus™ FPGA). The core’s five-stage data pipeline enables faster data rates and supports key features such as optional debug, timer, and interrupt capabilities. Propel 2.0 includes support for EtherConnect, power module distribution (PDM), I2C Master, and QSPI flash memory controller IP blocks.

For more information about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.





