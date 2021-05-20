Lattice Propel Design Environment Supports New RISC-V Processor and IP Cores
HILLSBORO, OR – May 19, 2021 – Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced a new version of Lattice Propel™, a design environment for accelerating embedded processor-based development on low power, small form factor Lattice FPGAs. Key enhancements to Lattice Propel 2.0 include support for a new RISC-V CPU core and IP blocks included in the new Lattice Automate™ solution stack for industrial automation. The new version of Propel increases design flexibility by enabling customers to leverage their own or third-party IP in applications built using the tool.
“RISC-V cores deliver excellent software-programmable Edge processing performance at low power, making them a compelling solution for accelerating data processing in power-sensitive applications like the autonomous battery-powered robots used in factories and warehouses,” said Roger Do, Senior Product Line Manager, Software, Lattice. “Propel 2.0 gives our customers the ability to differentiate their products thanks to a new IP capability that lets developers integrate their own or third-party party IP into Lattice Propel-based designs.”
|Ad
| Low-power 32-bit RISC-V processor
64-bit RISC-V application processor core with 7-stage pipeline
64-bit embedded processor, fully compliant with the RISC-V ISA
Lattice Propel 2.0 adds support for a new RISC-V RV32I processor core variant that can be implemented in as few as 800 LUTs (less than 5 percent of the total LUTs on a Lattice Nexus™ FPGA). The core’s five-stage data pipeline enables faster data rates and supports key features such as optional debug, timer, and interrupt capabilities. Propel 2.0 includes support for EtherConnect, power module distribution (PDM), I2C Master, and QSPI flash memory controller IP blocks.
For more information about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- UltraSoC supports RISC-V: "the Linux of the semiconductor industry"
- Bluespec, Inc. Joins the Xilinx Partner Program, Offering Drop-in Ready RISC-V Processors for Xilinx FPGAs
- Codasip Announces FPGA Evaluation Platforms for RISC-V Processor Cores
- Allwinner launches the first RISC-V application processor
- Codasip Releases a Major Upgrade of Its Studio Processor Design Toolset with a Tutorial RISC-V core
Breaking News
- Intrinsic ID Wins InfoSec Award for ‘Next Gen in Embedded Security' - Announced at RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine
- Memory Upswing Returns, New Record High Expected in 2022
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
- Avery Design Systems and Rambus Extend Memory Model and PCIe VIP Collaboration
- SEMIFIVE collaborates with Arm to accelerate its custom SoC designs
Most Popular
- Raytheon Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Partner to Accelerate 5G Wireless Connectivity
- South Korea plans US$450 billion semiconductor spend
- Unisantis unveils Dynamic Flash Memory as DRAM alternative
- Siemens accelerates digital marketplace strategy with acquisition of Supplyframe
- MoSys Announces Optimized P4 Pipeline Support for Stellar Packet Classification Platform IP for FPGAs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page