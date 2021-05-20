Silvaco Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Ernest E. Maddock to Board of Directors
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- May 18, 2021 -- Silvaco Group, Inc., a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software and design IP, today announced the addition of Ernest E. Maddock to its board of directors. Mr. Maddock brings a wealth of financial, business, and operational expertise to the Silvaco Board to help guide companies’ growth domestically and globally. Mr. Maddock will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.
“Ernie is an accomplished executive with strong management and financial experience in the high-technology market, “said Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, Silvaco Group’s Chairman of the Board. “The addition of Ernie to the Board of Directors will help strengthen the corporate governance of Silvaco and guide our business growth as we serve the semiconductor design community.”
Mr. Maddock retired from Micron Technology in 2018 where he was SVP & CFO. Prior to joining Micron, Mr. Maddock held leadership positions at multiple global companies including Riverbed Technology, where he served as Executive VP and CFO and additionally was responsible for worldwide operations and information technology. Prior to Riverbed, he spent 15 years at Lam Research Corporation rising to EVP & CFO. His previous roles at Lam included VP, Customer Support Business Group, Group VP and Senior VP of Global Operations. Mr. Maddock holds a B.S. in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from Georgia State University.
“I’m excited to join Silvaco’s Board as the company moves to its next stage of growth,” said Mr. Maddock, newly appointed Silvaco Board member. “I look forward to working with Silvaco team to support their journey in establishing a strong finance team that is guided by best practices and to assist in expanding its portfolio and addressable market.”
“We are pleased to welcome Ernie to Silvaco Group’s Board,” said Babak Taheri, CEO/CTO of Silvaco Group. “This is an exciting time for Silvaco as we expand our footprint in the market. We have worked diligently to ensure that the Silvaco board and leadership represent a variety of experts within the semiconductor market and Ernie is no exception.”
About Silvaco Group, Inc.
Silvaco is a leading provider TCAD, EDA software and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 35 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Arteris IP Adds Two Veteran Executives to its Board of Directors
- Carlos Mazure, EVP of Soitec and Chairman of the SOI Industry Consortium, Joins Silvaco Board of Directors
- Alphawave IP Announces Industry Veteran and Marvell Founder Dr. Sehat Sutardja Has Joined Its Board of Directors
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Adds Industry Veteran Glenda Dorchak to its Board of Directors to Support Next Phase of Transformative Growth
- BaySand Expands Its Board of Directors With Senior Semiconductor Veteran Executive
Breaking News
- Intrinsic ID Wins InfoSec Award for ‘Next Gen in Embedded Security' - Announced at RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine
- Memory Upswing Returns, New Record High Expected in 2022
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
- Avery Design Systems and Rambus Extend Memory Model and PCIe VIP Collaboration
- SEMIFIVE collaborates with Arm to accelerate its custom SoC designs
Most Popular
- Raytheon Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Partner to Accelerate 5G Wireless Connectivity
- South Korea plans US$450 billion semiconductor spend
- Unisantis unveils Dynamic Flash Memory as DRAM alternative
- Siemens accelerates digital marketplace strategy with acquisition of Supplyframe
- MoSys Announces Optimized P4 Pipeline Support for Stellar Packet Classification Platform IP for FPGAs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page