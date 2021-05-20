Silvaco Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Ernest E. Maddock to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- May 18, 2021 -- Silvaco Group, Inc., a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software and design IP, today announced the addition of Ernest E. Maddock to its board of directors. Mr. Maddock brings a wealth of financial, business, and operational expertise to the Silvaco Board to help guide companies’ growth domestically and globally. Mr. Maddock will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

“Ernie is an accomplished executive with strong management and financial experience in the high-technology market, “said Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, Silvaco Group’s Chairman of the Board. “The addition of Ernie to the Board of Directors will help strengthen the corporate governance of Silvaco and guide our business growth as we serve the semiconductor design community.”

Mr. Maddock retired from Micron Technology in 2018 where he was SVP & CFO. Prior to joining Micron, Mr. Maddock held leadership positions at multiple global companies including Riverbed Technology, where he served as Executive VP and CFO and additionally was responsible for worldwide operations and information technology. Prior to Riverbed, he spent 15 years at Lam Research Corporation rising to EVP & CFO. His previous roles at Lam included VP, Customer Support Business Group, Group VP and Senior VP of Global Operations. Mr. Maddock holds a B.S. in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from Georgia State University.

“I’m excited to join Silvaco’s Board as the company moves to its next stage of growth,” said Mr. Maddock, newly appointed Silvaco Board member. “I look forward to working with Silvaco team to support their journey in establishing a strong finance team that is guided by best practices and to assist in expanding its portfolio and addressable market.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ernie to Silvaco Group’s Board,” said Babak Taheri, CEO/CTO of Silvaco Group. “This is an exciting time for Silvaco as we expand our footprint in the market. We have worked diligently to ensure that the Silvaco board and leadership represent a variety of experts within the semiconductor market and Ernie is no exception.”

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading provider TCAD, EDA software and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 35 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.





