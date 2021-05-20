Intrinsic ID Wins InfoSec Award for ‘Next Gen in Embedded Security' - Announced at RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine
SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 20, 2021 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP for embedded systems, today announced it has received the Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Award 2021 for “Next Gen” in the category of Embedded Security. Winners were announced this week in conjunction with the RSA Conference in San Francisco.
“It is a great honor for Intrinsic ID to be named by Cyber Defense Magazine as one of the winners of this year’s Global InfoSec Awards. This recognition for the continuous innovation our team has made in embedded security is gratifying and reflects our commitment to our customers,” said Pim Tuyls, chief executive officer of Intrinsic ID. “After a strong year of growth in 2020, we have continued the momentum into 2021 gaining the trust of new customers and expanding into new markets. This gives us much pride and the confidence that we are keeping up the good work in combatting security threats every day.”
Intrinsic ID’s patented SRAM PUF technology is the basis for deriving unclonable identities for products in data centers, IoT, banking, and aerospace & defense. The company’s secure root key generation and management solutions enable device manufacturers to secure their products with an unclonable and unique secret root key without the need for adding costly, standalone, security-dedicated silicon. It has been deployed in more than 250 million devices in silicon ranging from FPGAs and microcontrollers to sensors and server chips.
“Intrinsic ID has been named a winner for the third consecutive year in our InfoSec Awards Program. This speaks to the quality and consistency of its solutions and the company’s long-standing expertise in the area of using Physical Unclonable Functions for embedded security,” said Gary S. Millefsky, publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine. “Intrinsic joins a selective group of the most innovative, forward thinking and proactive cyber security companies and service providers on the planet. We honor these companies who are working to bring tomorrow’s cybersecurity solutions to market, today.”
Winners of the InfoSec awards are online at www.cyberdefenseawards.com. For more of Intrinsic ID’s achievements, visit the Awards page on the company’s website.
About Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With millions of annual readers and opt-in magazine subscribers and growing, with thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
About Intrinsic ID
Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Intrinsic-ID Security Solutions on Display at Mobile World Congress, RSA Conference, and CEBIT
- Intrinsic ID's QuiddiKey PUF Selected by Fungible in Drive to Secure Next Gen Data Centers
- Software-Based Encryption at Hardware Level for IoT Security delivered by IKV, based on Intrinsic ID's BroadKey
- Intrinsic ID's BroadKey Delivers Hardware Root-of-Trust Security at Core of Authentico's New Password Security System
- Intrinsic ID's Hardware Root of Trust IP Selected by Tyrion Integration for Industry 4.0 IoT Security in Oil & Gas Deployment
Breaking News
- Intrinsic ID Wins InfoSec Award for ‘Next Gen in Embedded Security' - Announced at RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine
- Memory Upswing Returns, New Record High Expected in 2022
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
- Avery Design Systems and Rambus Extend Memory Model and PCIe VIP Collaboration
- SEMIFIVE collaborates with Arm to accelerate its custom SoC designs
Most Popular
- Raytheon Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Partner to Accelerate 5G Wireless Connectivity
- South Korea plans US$450 billion semiconductor spend
- Unisantis unveils Dynamic Flash Memory as DRAM alternative
- Siemens accelerates digital marketplace strategy with acquisition of Supplyframe
- MoSys Announces Optimized P4 Pipeline Support for Stellar Packet Classification Platform IP for FPGAs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page