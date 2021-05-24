Siemens receives three Samsung Foundry SAFE EDA awards

May 21, 2021 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that long-term partner Samsung Foundry has recognized its partnership and substantial contributions to the broader Samsung Foundry ecosystem over the past year with three Samsung SAFE Awards. As part of its inaugural Samsung SAFE (Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem) awards program, Siemens is recognized in the categories of Best Innovation, Best Collaboration and Best Technical Support. The new Samsung Foundry awards program recognizes achievement of the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation to accelerate silicon innovation.

“I’m pleased to congratulate Siemens as the winner of these three 2020 Samsung Foundry SAFE awards for their EDA solutions,” said Jaehong Park, executive vice president of Foundry Design Platform Development at Samsung Electronics. “These awards reflect our continued partnership with Siemens to address customers’ 2D and 3D design challenges across elements of Samsung Foundry’s design flows and target markets for our most advanced process nodes.”

Siemens’ High Density Advanced Packaging (HDAP) flow earned the Best Innovation award for collaboration on Samsung's Multi-Die Integration (MDI™) packaging solution, which helps mutual customers rapidly prototype, implement, verify and thermally analyze their highly sophisticated multi-die package implementations. The Siemens technologies powering the HDAP flow include:

Xpedition™ Substrate Integrator software, which enables rapid early prototyping and planning of heterogeneous semiconductor package assemblies,

Xpedition™ Package Designer software, which provides constraint-driven place-and-route functionality with manufacturing preparation,

Simcenter™ Flotherm™ software, which delivers complete package assembly thermal modeling and analysis,

Simcenter™ 3D software, which provides complete, thermally induced stress and reliability analysis for package assemblies,

Calibre® 3DSTACK software, which provides signoff DRC and LVS checking of complete multi-die system assemblies at any process node.

Siemens’ Calibre® YieldEnhancer (SmartFill) product team earned Samsung’s Best Technical Support recognition. The Calibre YieldEnhancer tool combines advanced design analysis with multiple filling solutions to optimize chip filing for both digital and analog designs.

The product team for Siemens’ Calibre Circuit Verification suite won this year’s Samsung SAFE award for Best Collaboration. The team worked closely with Samsung to ensure that each of the following tools in this suite support Samsung’s latest process technology:

Calibre® nmLVS software -- Samsung Foundry was the first foundry to leverage the Calibre nmLVS-recon offering to speed circuit verification during early design,

Calibre® PERC reliability software, which employs a unique, integrated analysis to automate complex reliability verification checks,

Calibre® xACT parasitic extraction software, which delivers the high levels of accuracy required for three dimensional FinFET structures.

“Siemens is pleased and honored that our long-lasting partnership with Samsung Foundry has resulted in these first SAFE EDA awards,” said Michael Buehler-Garcia, vice president of Product Management for Calibre Design Solutions at Siemens. “As our mutual customers continue to develop higher complexity designs, Samsung Foundry and Siemens will continue to partner to enable the advanced platforms customers need to bring these increasingly sophisticated designs to life.”

