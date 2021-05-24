U.S. Chip Makers Embrace Collaboration
By George Leopold, EETimes (May 21, 2021)
As Congress debates funding levels for reviving U.S. chip manufacturing, commercial partnerships are forming around strategic technologies such as 5G wireless and AI chips.
In a bid to accelerate 5G wireless connectivity, GlobalFoundries is licensing gallium nitride technology from Raytheon Technologies. This collaboration is aimed at boosting not just 5G, but also subsequent 6G wireless infrastructure applications.
Meanwhile, IBM is touting its pivot to a “collaborative model” with foundry partners such as Intel and Samsung Electronics to fabricate its Power processors while developing energy-efficient AI chips.
GlobalFoundries said the wireless chip partnership announced Wednesday (May 19) includes joint development and commercialization of Raytheon’s GaN-on-silicon technology. The resulting devices would be aimed at boosting RF performance for 5G and 6G phones and wireless networks.
The foundry has yet to respond to our request for details on performance improvements.
