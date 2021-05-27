Precise-ITC launches 10G-1.6T Ethernet/FiberChannel/FlexO IP Core

May 26, 2021 -- Ottawa -- Precise-ITC launches the latest product — 10G-1.6T Ethernet/FiberChannel/FlexO IP Core. This is one of our Highly Integrated Multi-protocol IP solutions. It consists of multi-channel multi-rate PCS and MAC cores. It supports any legal combination of Ethernet/Fiberchannel/FlexO rate up to 2x 800G (1.6T).

Want to learn more, please see details here: 10G-1.6T Ethernet/FiberChannel/FlexO IP Core.






