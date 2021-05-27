Siemens launches PCI Express 6.0 Questa Verification IP solution

Early support for newest version of the popular PCI Express data transfer technology now available to help customers gain first-mover advantages

Plano, TX, USA -- May 26, 2021 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that its simulator-independent Questa™ Verification IP (QVIP) solution now supports PCI Express® 6.0, which is the newest version of the ubiquitous networking protocol that facilitates the rapid transfer of data between the world’s highest performance cloud computing servers, as well as billions of smart connected devices around the world.

For customers looking to adopt the new PCI Express (PCIe) Gen 6 protocol into their next-generation designs, QVIP integrates seamlessly into all advanced verification environments on any simulator. QVIP helps establish maximum productivity and flexibility for the verification of block level, subsystem, and SoC designs, leveraging a consistent and easy-to-use UVM architecture across all protocols.

“Innovative customers looking to gain a first-mover advantage by adopting the early versions of PCIe Gen 6 need a reliable and comprehensive verification IP platform to validate their designs,” said Stephane Hauradou, chief technology officer for PLDA, a leading high-speed interconnect IP firm. “With its long heritage of leadership in PCIe VIP, Questa VIP delivers an ideal environment for developing next-generation designs that help our customers differentiate and win in highly competitive markets.”

Engineered to expedite verification closure and expose complex design issues, Siemens’ QVIP solution supports detailed functional verification across all layers of the PCI Express 6.0 specification. The offering includes ready-to-use verification components and exhaustive stimuli that increase productivity and accelerate verification signoff. In addition, QVIP eliminates design biases found in competing solutions.

“Siemens has a long and successful track record of supporting the PCIe standard as it has matured and progressed,” said Ravi Subramanian, Ph.D., senior vice president, IC Verification, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Available now for early adopters of PCIe 6.0, the newest Siemens Questa VIP solution for PCIe provides a proven, robust and exhaustive verification platform that allows our customers to validate their next-generation designs with speed and confidence.”

