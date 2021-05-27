DCD-SEMI accelerates AES security with the latest IP Core

DAES IP Core is a cryptographic co-processor which implements Rijndael encryption algorithm compliant with FIPS 197 Advanced Encryption Standard. Its implementation in hardware brings significant benefits in fields of security and performance over software one.

Bytom, May the 27th, 2021. DCD-SEMI, a sister company of well-known DCD (Digital Core Design), leading IP Core provider since 1999, introduces its latest AES IP Core, the DAES.

DAES is a cryptographic co-processor which implements Rijndael encryption algorithm compliant with FIPS 197 Advanced Encryption Standard. AES is a widely deployed block cipher in security solutions from IoT Devices to Cloud Servers – says Jacek Hanke, DCD-SEMI CEO - Its implementation in hardware brings significant benefits on fields of security and performance over software one. What does it mean? DAES supports the following block cipher modes:

Electronic Codebook (ECB),

Cipher Block Chaining (CBC),

Cipher Feedback (CFB),

Output Feedback (OFB),

Counter (CTR).

Most modes require a unique binary sequence, often called an initialization vector (IV), for each encryption operation. Apart from the above, DCD-SEMI’s DAES IP Core brings full support for 128 and 256 key bit length, support for ECB, CBC, CFB, OFB, CTR block cipher modes, but also internal key expansion module and flexible data read/write modes.

As mentioned, the DAES IP Core supports encryption and decryption for various NIST cipher modes (ECB,CBC, OFB, CFB, CTR), as well as different datapath widths for size/performance tradeoff. The core includes the key expansion logic. The design is fully synchronous and available in both source and netlist form.

The DAES IP Core can be utilized in e.g.

Cipher for wireless communications, including IEEE 802.11i (Wi-Fi), IEEE 802.15.3, IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee), MBOA (WiMedia), 802.16e, Wibree, sensor networks ("smart dust"), motes Electronic financial transactions

Power line networks

Digital Rights Management (DRM) including Digital Cinema System Specification (DCSS) and High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP 2.0)

Secure video surveillance systems

Encrypted data storage

Secure RFID, immobilizers

Secure Smart Cards

Secure RTP (SRTP, RFC 3711)

Figure 1: DAES IP Core targets inter alia Cloud Servers

More information: www.dcd-semi.com





