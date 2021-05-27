DCD-SEMI accelerates AES security with the latest IP Core
DAES IP Core is a cryptographic co-processor which implements Rijndael encryption algorithm compliant with FIPS 197 Advanced Encryption Standard. Its implementation in hardware brings significant benefits in fields of security and performance over software one.
Bytom, May the 27th, 2021. DCD-SEMI, a sister company of well-known DCD (Digital Core Design), leading IP Core provider since 1999, introduces its latest AES IP Core, the DAES.
DAES is a cryptographic co-processor which implements Rijndael encryption algorithm compliant with FIPS 197 Advanced Encryption Standard. AES is a widely deployed block cipher in security solutions from IoT Devices to Cloud Servers – says Jacek Hanke, DCD-SEMI CEO - Its implementation in hardware brings significant benefits on fields of security and performance over software one. What does it mean? DAES supports the following block cipher modes:
- Electronic Codebook (ECB),
- Cipher Block Chaining (CBC),
- Cipher Feedback (CFB),
- Output Feedback (OFB),
- Counter (CTR).
Most modes require a unique binary sequence, often called an initialization vector (IV), for each encryption operation. Apart from the above, DCD-SEMI’s DAES IP Core brings full support for 128 and 256 key bit length, support for ECB, CBC, CFB, OFB, CTR block cipher modes, but also internal key expansion module and flexible data read/write modes.
As mentioned, the DAES IP Core supports encryption and decryption for various NIST cipher modes (ECB,CBC, OFB, CFB, CTR), as well as different datapath widths for size/performance tradeoff. The core includes the key expansion logic. The design is fully synchronous and available in both source and netlist form.
The DAES IP Core can be utilized in e.g.
- Cipher for wireless communications, including IEEE 802.11i (Wi-Fi), IEEE 802.15.3, IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee), MBOA (WiMedia), 802.16e, Wibree, sensor networks ("smart dust"), motes Electronic financial transactions
- Power line networks
- Digital Rights Management (DRM) including Digital Cinema System Specification (DCSS) and High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP 2.0)
- Secure video surveillance systems
- Encrypted data storage
- Secure RFID, immobilizers
- Secure Smart Cards
- Secure RTP (SRTP, RFC 3711)
Figure 1: DAES IP Core targets inter alia Cloud Servers
More information: www.dcd-semi.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Digital Core Design Hot IP
Related News
- DCD-SEMI gains new strength in the Virtual Reality World with their latest IrDA DIRDA IP Core
- Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platforms Certified for TSMC's Latest 3nm Process Technology
- Siemens accelerates digital marketplace strategy with acquisition of Supplyframe
- Intrinsic ID Reports Strong Growth in 2020 for Its Semiconductor Security Solution as COVID Accelerates Shift to Online Working and Learning
- Lattice Propel Accelerates Time-to-Market for Embedded Processor-based Designs on Latest Nexus Platform FPGAs
Breaking News
- Mirabilis Design and E-Elements Technology team up to provide concept-to-implementation design flow for AI applications
- Synopsys DesignWare PVT Subsystem Drives Performance, Power and Silicon Lifecycle Management on TSMC's N3 Process Technology
- Silex Insight launches high performance (2Tbps) SM4-GCM Multi-booster
- DCD-SEMI accelerates AES security with the latest IP Core
- USB Promoter Group Announces USB Power Delivery Specification Revision 3.1
Most Popular
- Oracle adds Arm Neoverse-based cloud instances with OCI Ampere A1
- Hardent Joins Samsung SAFE IP Partner Program & Launches New Display IP Subsystem Solution in Collaboration with Rambus
- Cadence Announces Complete DDR5/LPDDR5 IP Solution for TSMC N5 Process Technology
- RISC-V Functional Safety Processor IP Core Introduced by CAST and Fraunhofer IPMS
- Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platforms Certified for TSMC's Latest 3nm Process Technology
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page