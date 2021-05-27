Silex Insight launches high performance (2Tbps) SM4-GCM Multi-booster
May 27, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announces the launch of the SM4-GCM Multi-booster, a high performance, small size symmetric cryptographic core, compliant to Chinese National Standard GBT.32907-2016. The SM4-GCM is an extension of their AES-GCM high performance which support SM4 and AES in 1 signal IP Core while keeping the high throughput. This OSCCA compliant security IP is available as of today.
SM4 is the first commercial cryptographic algorithm officially announced in China. Though SM4 was originally designed for data security and protection in WLAN, it demonstrates high application value in many other data transmission and protection scenarios.
|Related
| SM4-GCM Multi-Booster
The SM4-GCM Multi-booster crypto engine implements encryption/decryption and can be provided with masking with excellent protection against SPA & DPA. As it includes a generic & scalable implementation of the SM4 algorithm, it makes the solution suitable for a wide range of applications, such as network communication, data centers and optical transport.
“This crypto engine answers the needs in the fast-growing Chinese market as it targets high-performance applications, where a high throughput is required. Measurements are showing that this specific security IP easily reaches 2Tbps on ASIC and 100Gbps on FPGA”, said Sébastien Rabou, Security Division Director of Silex Insight. “Another benefit is that this IP Core can support both highly scalable SM4 and AES block cipher which enables the best trade-off between features, performances, area and technology”.
With the release of this security IP, Silex Insight extends their range of SM4 crypto engines to include 3 different variants;
- SM4-GCM Multi-booster: CTR, GCM/GMAC cipher modes with high throughput while maintaining an optimal resource usage. Ideal for encrypted disk/data storage and external memory encryption.
- SM4-XTS Multi-booster: XTS cipher modes with high throughput while maintaining an optimal resource usage. Ideal for encrypted disk/data storage and external memory encryption.
- SM4-GCM Multi-purpose: The solution suitable for a wide range of low-cost applications supporting all cipher modes. Ideal for wireless and wired communications, digital cinema, DRM, encrypted data storage, industrial, cloud computing, defence, automotive, general MCU’s.
Silex Insight will continue to develop other security IP’s dedicated to the Chinese market as well as other markets. For more information about the SM4-GCM Multi-booster, please visit: https://www.silexinsight.com/sm4-gcm-multi-booster.
About Silex Insight
Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.
> For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Silex Insight Hot IP
Related News
- Silex Insight launches Chinese OSCCA high performance (400 Gbps) SM4 Crypto Core
- Silex Insight and Medium Inc. accelerate towards 1 million ECDSA signature verifications per second on a blockchain
- REALSEC includes Silex Insight high performance crypto IP for all their HSM solutions
- Silex Insight launches Public Key Engine supporting Chinese OSCCA SM9
- Silex Insight launches True 4K Multiview using AV over IP
Breaking News
- Mirabilis Design and E-Elements Technology team up to provide concept-to-implementation design flow for AI applications
- Synopsys DesignWare PVT Subsystem Drives Performance, Power and Silicon Lifecycle Management on TSMC's N3 Process Technology
- Silex Insight launches high performance (2Tbps) SM4-GCM Multi-booster
- DCD-SEMI accelerates AES security with the latest IP Core
- USB Promoter Group Announces USB Power Delivery Specification Revision 3.1
Most Popular
- Oracle adds Arm Neoverse-based cloud instances with OCI Ampere A1
- Hardent Joins Samsung SAFE IP Partner Program & Launches New Display IP Subsystem Solution in Collaboration with Rambus
- Cadence Announces Complete DDR5/LPDDR5 IP Solution for TSMC N5 Process Technology
- RISC-V Functional Safety Processor IP Core Introduced by CAST and Fraunhofer IPMS
- Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platforms Certified for TSMC's Latest 3nm Process Technology
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page