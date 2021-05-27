Silex Insight launches high performance (2Tbps) SM4-GCM Multi-booster

May 27, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announces the launch of the SM4-GCM Multi-booster, a high performance, small size symmetric cryptographic core, compliant to Chinese National Standard GBT.32907-2016. The SM4-GCM is an extension of their AES-GCM high performance which support SM4 and AES in 1 signal IP Core while keeping the high throughput. This OSCCA compliant security IP is available as of today.

SM4 is the first commercial cryptographic algorithm officially announced in China. Though SM4 was originally designed for data security and protection in WLAN, it demonstrates high application value in many other data transmission and protection scenarios.

The SM4-GCM Multi-booster crypto engine implements encryption/decryption and can be provided with masking with excellent protection against SPA & DPA. As it includes a generic & scalable implementation of the SM4 algorithm, it makes the solution suitable for a wide range of applications, such as network communication, data centers and optical transport.

“This crypto engine answers the needs in the fast-growing Chinese market as it targets high-performance applications, where a high throughput is required. Measurements are showing that this specific security IP easily reaches 2Tbps on ASIC and 100Gbps on FPGA”, said Sébastien Rabou, Security Division Director of Silex Insight. “Another benefit is that this IP Core can support both highly scalable SM4 and AES block cipher which enables the best trade-off between features, performances, area and technology”.

With the release of this security IP, Silex Insight extends their range of SM4 crypto engines to include 3 different variants;

SM4-GCM Multi-booster: CTR, GCM/GMAC cipher modes with high throughput while maintaining an optimal resource usage. Ideal for encrypted disk/data storage and external memory encryption.

CTR, GCM/GMAC cipher modes with high throughput while maintaining an optimal resource usage. Ideal for encrypted disk/data storage and external memory encryption. SM4-XTS Multi-booster: XTS cipher modes with high throughput while maintaining an optimal resource usage. Ideal for encrypted disk/data storage and external memory encryption.

XTS cipher modes with high throughput while maintaining an optimal resource usage. Ideal for encrypted disk/data storage and external memory encryption. SM4-GCM Multi-purpose: The solution suitable for a wide range of low-cost applications supporting all cipher modes. Ideal for wireless and wired communications, digital cinema, DRM, encrypted data storage, industrial, cloud computing, defence, automotive, general MCU’s.



Click to enlarge

Silex Insight will continue to develop other security IP’s dedicated to the Chinese market as well as other markets. For more information about the SM4-GCM Multi-booster, please visit: https://www.silexinsight.com/sm4-gcm-multi-booster.

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.

> For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com





