Dolphin Design joins Arm Approved Design Partner Program

Grenoble, France – May 31, 2021 -- Dolphin Design, a leading provider of semiconductor IP and design platforms, with full turnkey SoC services, announce that they have been selected to join the Arm® Approved Design Partner program. This program is a global network of design service companies endorsed by Arm. It lists reliable and expert partners to design Arm-based SoCs, following a stringent process of audit on all activities linked to the SoC development: Design, Risk Management, Quality, IT, HR and Project Management.

Being a qualified Arm Design Partner will provide Dolphin Design with the access to IP, tools and technical support from Arm to ensure a faster time-to-market for our customers.

“We are proud to be listed as an Arm Approved Design Partner which is an outcome of our 35 years of expertise in ASIC Design and our recent expansion towards Edge AI processing IPs. Through this partnership we will further empower Fabless and/or System makers with our breakthrough design platforms pre-optimized for Arm processors to deliver faster and more securely ASIC/SoCs. ” said Frederic Renoux – EVP of Sales at Dolphin Design.

“When developing SoCs, customers want the fastest, lowest-risk design journey possible,” said Ciarán Dunne, vice president and general manager, Partner Enablement at Arm. “This accreditation was awarded following a stringent audit process and demonstrates Dolphin Design’s expertise in designing high-quality Arm-based SoCs with rapid time-to-market.”

About Dolphin Design

Dolphin Design is a semiconductor company headquartered in France. They employ more than 180 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.

They provide differentiating platform solutions built on state-of-the-art IPs and architectures, customized by unique system level utilities to deliver fast and secure ASICs, either designed by or for their clients. These platforms are available for various technological processes and optimized for Energy Efficient SoC Design.

By the side of their clients, now exceeding 600 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaboration to enable them to bring products and devices, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people everyday. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, or in high reliability markets such as automotive, industrial or aerospace, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.

Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.

For more information: www.dolphin-design.fr





