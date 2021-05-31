Arm Upgrades Its Entire PC And Mobile Portfolio
By Jim McGregor, EETimes (May 28, 2021)
Just over a month after refreshing its Neoverse infrastructure line of CPU cores, Arm released a flurry of new products aimed at PC and mobile applications. In its largest IP product release ever, Arm released complete families of CPU, GPU, DSU, and interconnect IP as it continues to sync up releases across product lines to what it calls “Total Compute solutions.” In fact, the only major computing core family that did not receive an update with this release is the newest family of products, the Ethos NPUs for machine learning acceleration.
New Arm Cortex CPUs
The entire CPU lineup is being refreshed with new Armv9-based products with significant improvements in performance and efficiency. The most important feature that Armv9 adds is the second generation of Scalable Vector Extensions (SVE2) which is an upgrade to Arm’s original Neon SIMD extensions. Updates to Neon and the addition of SVE2 can deliver much faster performance on machine learning workloads and other parallel workloads. Arm also rolled up a series of improved math and security features described in later versions of Armv8 instruction set releases. All future Arm Cortex CPUs will implement SVE2.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- ARM Expands Unmatched Real-Time Cortex Processor Portfolio for Use in Mobile Baseband, Mass Storage and Automotive Applications
- Cadence Collaboration with Arm Enables Customers to Successfully Tape out Next-Generation Arm Mobile Designs
- Cadence to Optimize Digital Full Flow and Verification Suite for Arm Cortex-A78 and Cortex-X1 CPU Mobile Device Development
- Synopsys Enables Tapeout Success for Early Adopters of Arm's Next Generation of Mobile IP
- SmartDV Adds Support for MIPI I3C 1.1 Across Entire IP Portfolio
Breaking News
- Quarterly Revenue of Top 10 Foundries Breaks Records in 1Q21 Owing to Price Hikes Caused by Tight Foundry Capacities, Says TrendForce
- Arm Upgrades Its Entire PC And Mobile Portfolio
- Dolphin Design joins Arm Approved Design Partner Program
- Join Innosilicon at TSMC 2021 Online Technology Symposium
- SEGGER's emRun Runtime Library Licensed by SiFive for Superior Code Size and Performance Improvements
Most Popular
- Synopsys DesignWare PVT Subsystem Drives Performance, Power and Silicon Lifecycle Management on TSMC's N3 Process Technology
- Arm battens down the spending hatches
- Top-15 Semi Companies Log Year-Over-Year Growth of 21% in 1Q21
- eYs3D Microelectronics, Co. Raises $7 Million Series A from Leading Industry Strategic Investors for Vision/AI Chips
- Unisantis unveils Dynamic Flash Memory as DRAM alternative