Sequans Licenses CEVA 5G Modem IP for Broadband IoT Platform

ROCKVILLE, MD, June 01, 2021 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that Sequans Communications, a leading provider of 5G/4G chips and modules for IoT, has licensed the PentaG 5G New Radio (NR) IP to power its upcoming 5G platform. Sequans will leverage PentaG to ensure its 5G platform will meet the extreme performance, low latency and strict power budget requirements of the IoT industry.



“5G transforms and broadens the use of cellular connectivity in applications including Fixed Wireless Access, AR/VR/XR, smart manufacturing, remote medicine and more,” said Bertrand Debray, EVP and GM, Broadband IoT, Sequans. “CEVA’s PentaG modem IP provides us with a powerful DSP along with a comprehensive set of hardware and software technologies that shorten the design cycle for our upcoming 5G platform and ensure we deliver the industry-leading performance and efficiencies which our customers demand.”



“Our unique proposition in DSP and 5G New Radio modem IP streamlines SoC design for cellular incumbents and newcomers addressing the multitude of new applications that 5G NR presents,” said Michael Boukaya, COO of CEVA. “Sequans stands at the forefront of LTE and 5G modem development, with a successful track record of chipsets and modules in the IoT space. We are pleased to partner with them to provide our PentaG 5G modem IP for their next-generation chips and modules, and work towards our common goal of advancing the 5G broadband IoT industry.”



The PentaG™ architecture contains specialized scalar and vector DSP processors, co-processors, AI processor, accelerators, software and other essential IP blocks, in a highly configurable and modular architecture. PentaG™ supports the full gamut of 5G eMBB use cases, including standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA), mmWave and sub-6 GHz. It also supports LTE-A Pro (Gigabit LTE) and legacy LTE and 3G technologies. The platform sustains an impressive bit-rate of more than 10Gbps and offers a scalable architecture to support all advanced wireless technologies such as Massive-MIMO, beamforming and complex link adaptation schemes. PentaG™ offers an optimal tradeoff between hardware and software to meet the stringent power and area requirements of 5G eMBB use cases and yet retain full flexibility to guarantee future-proofness. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-pentag/.



