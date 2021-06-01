Siemens announces EDA milestones and tool certifications for TSMC's latest process technologies

Plano, TX, USA -- June 1, 2021 -- Now certified for TSMC’s N3 and N4 processes, Siemens’ Analog FastSPICE platform provides leading-edge verification for nanometer analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory, and custom digital circuits.

Today at the TSMC 2021 Online Technology Symposium, Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its Calibre® nmPlatform tools and Analog FastSPICE™ platform are now both qualified for TSMC’s advanced N3 and N4 processes.

“As a long-standing ecosystem partner of TSMC, Siemens continues to demonstrate excellence in design enablement with certified EDA tools on our latest process technologies,” said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Siemens to help our mutual customers achieve silicon success and meet increasingly stringent power and performance market requirements.”

In addition, multiple tools from Siemens’ Calibre nmPlatform recently achieved certifications for TSMC N3 process, including Calibre® nmDRC software, Calibre SmartFill, Calibre® PERC software, Calibre xACT and Calibre® nmLVS software. Siemens also achieved certification for TSMC N4 process for Calibre® nmDRC software, Calibre SmartFill, Calibre® PERC software, and Calibre® nmLVS software.

“Siemens has consistently partnered with TSMC at the earliest stages of each new technology node, enabling the foundry to deliver out-of-the-box, high-performing and accurate decks for our mutual customers,” said Joe Sawicki, executive vice president, IC / EDA for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens is a proud, longtime partner with TSMC, and for our mutual customers this translates to state-of-the-art performance and power efficiency.”

