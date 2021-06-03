Siemens enhances Nucleus ReadyStart for Arm platforms with enhanced debug, security and stability features

Plano, TX, USA -- June 2, 2021 -- Siemens today announced that the newest version of its Nucleus™ ReadyStart™ software for Arm®-based devices has been updated to provide enhanced support for the Arm Cortex® family of processors.

Version 4.1 of the solution, which includes an expanded debug agent, as well as new functionality for enhanced security, usability and platform stability, is now available. Updates to the integrated WolfSSL and OpenSSL components within Nucleus 4.1 enable embedded developers to achieve higher productivity gains while boosting security and performance for today’s sophisticated end-products.

Based on the Nucleus™ software real-time operating system (RTOS) from Siemens Digital Industries Software, Nucleus ReadyStart 4.1 is designed to work with the Siemens Embedded IOT Framework, enabling embedded devices to be securely onboarded, monitored, managed and updated from a variety of commercial cloud platforms.

Nucleus ReadyStart software is a bundled solution comprising toolchains, source code and embedded development/analysis tools to provide a single, “ready-to-use”, royalty-free RTOS solution. For embedded developers who rely on Arm-based technologies for their latest products, the Nucleus ReadyStart solution helps reduce time to market with integrated tools and easy-to-use workflows.

Found in hundreds of billions of devices across the globe, Arm processors are optimized for low-cost and energy-efficient microcontrollers used in applications such as industrial, consumer and Internet of Things (IoT) products.

A single distribution to accelerate embedded system development

Resource constraints and time to market are key challenges facing today’s embedded developers, so Nucleus ReadyStart provides the key components necessary to develop devices that require hard real-time performance with a small footprint. As a single distribution that accelerates fast bring-up of a complete system, and offering rich board support packages (BSPs), the Nucleus ReadyStart solution includes Siemens’ Sourcery™ software tools, including the Sourcery™ CodeBench software toolset, integrated user interface (UI) development technology, and power management services to support fast and reliable systems development.

“Siemens’ embedded runtime products continue to serve today’s growing software development needs with highly innovative solutions,” stated Scot Morrison, general manager, Embedded Platform Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Our comprehensive Nucleus ReadyStart solution for Arm architectures leverages our advanced embedded technologies so customers can realize time and cost savings, and focus on delivering innovative products.”

The new Nucleus ReadyStart platform is available today. For more information, please visit https://sie.ag/3wHyLPt. For additional information about Siemens’ portfolio of embedded software solutions, please visit: www.siemens.com/embedded.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.





