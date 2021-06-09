OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven GDDR6 PHY in 12nm Process Technology
June 8, 2021 -- The Six Semiconductor Inc.(TSS), is pleased to announce the successful bring up of its 12nm GDDR6 PHY. TSS is wholly owned by OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES) and teamed up with OPENEDGES to integrate their advanced PHY technology together with OPENEDGES memory subsystem IP.
With data rates up to 16Gbps in a 32-bit 2-channel configuration, the GDDR6 PHY provides a peak memory bandwidth of 64GB/s. Designed fully compliant with the JEDEC JESD250C GDDR6 standard, this IP provides an effective and efficient solution for very high memory bandwidth applications tailored towards the recent advancement in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) computing.
The OPENEDGES and TSS team understand that aside from performance and power, the implementation requirement at the system level such as package stack up layer count and PCB layer count are also crucial factors to consider at the product level. For these reasons, OPENEDGES and TSS team designed the GDDR6 PHY with the lowest system level implementation cost in mind, allowing cost sensitive applications to reap the benefits of this blazing fast memory standard. This GDDR6 PHY IP is optimized with the memory controller IP & NoC interconnect from OPENEDGES Technology Inc. to provide a complete GDDR6 memory subsystem solution.
About OPENEDGES
OPENEDGES is a semiconductor IP provider for AI computing that is empowering the Internet of Smart Things. Committed to democratizing artificial intelligence technology at edge devices, OPENEDGES delivers IP in two key technology areas of AI computing; high-performance Memory Subsystem(s) and highly efficient Artificial Intelligence Acceleration. Via the synergy of these two technologies, OPENEDGES offers the sorely needed boost in performance, efficiency, and reliability for the Internet of Smart Things. ORBITTM (LP)DDR IP currently supports DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4/5, GDDR6. HBM2/3 will be available in the near future. Additional information about OPENEDGES technology can be found at www.openedges.com.
About The Six Semiconductor Inc.
The Six Semiconductor Inc.(TSS) is a Canadian technology company focused on developing high-speed memory PHY IP solutions. The TSS team has a mission to develop memory PHY IP with the lowest power and area, providing solutions that range from AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC), to mobile and automotive applications. TSS is wholly owned by OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. For more information, please visit www.thesixsemi.com.
