Creonic to Offer End-to-end IP-over-Satellite Solutions

Kaiserslautern, Germany -- June 10, 2021 — Creonic GmbH, the leading IP core provider in the satellite communications (SATCOM) market, today announced the launch of their new DVB-GSE Encapsulator and Decapsulator IP cores with immediate availability. Generic Stream Encapsulation (GSE) closes the gap between network protocols like IP or UDP and the physical layer of the DVB-S2/DVB-S2X standards.

With the new IP cores, the customer can get an end-to-end IP-over-Satellite solution from a single vendor off-the-shelf. They expand the existing portfolio, comprising DVB-S2X modulator, demodulator and decoder. The output of the encapsulator core fits perfectly with the Creonic DVB-S2X modulators, and the input of the decapsulator core fully matches Creonic DVB-S2/DVB-S2X decoders.

Both DVB-GSE cores comply with ETSI TS 102 606-1, V1.2.1 (DVB-GSE Lite). The encapsulator features support for multi-protocol encapsulation, performs fragmentation of network layer packets over baseband frames (BBFRAMEs), and includes support for ACM (Adaptive Coding and Modulation).

The IP Cores are available for ASIC and FPGA (Xilinx and Intel) technologies either as VHDL source code or encrypted source code. In addition, the cores come with HDL simulation models, VHDL testbench, bit accurate Matlab, C or C++ simulation model and comprehensive documentation.

For more information, please visit the DVB-GSE Product Page or contact us.

About Creonic

Creonic is an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of ready-for-use IP cores for several algorithms of communications such as forward error correction (LDPC, Turbo, Polar), modulation, and synchronization. The company offers the richest product portfolio in this field, covering standards like 5G, 4G, DVB-S2X, DVB-RCS2, DOCSIS 3.1, WiFi, WiGig, and UWB. The products are applicable for ASIC and FPGA technology and comply with the highest requirements with respect to quality and performance. For more information please visit our website at www.creonic.com.





