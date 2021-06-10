Hardent VESA DSC and FEC IP Cores Licensed by Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies selects Hardent’s IP cores to create ultra-low power MST hub with VESA DSC support.

June 10, 2021 -- Hardent, Inc., a leading provider of video compression IP cores, today announced that Kinetic Technologies has licensed Hardent’s VESA® Display Stream Compression (DSC) and Forward Error Correction (FEC) IP for use in the new KTM5000 product family.

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary innovative, high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, specializing in power, protection, video/audio interfacing and signal integrity, servicing consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets.

Released in May 2021, the KTM5000 product family is a single-chip, highly integrated, low-power and high-performance USB Type-C® / DisplayPort™ (DP) 1.4a Alt-Mode MST HUB with three configurable DisplayPort 1.4a or HDMI® 2.0b (DP++) outputs. The product is designed primarily for use in mobile PC docking stations, displays, and digital signage applications, capable of supporting 25 or more daisy chained monitors.

With Hardent’s VESA DSC and FEC IP cores integrated in the DisplayPort receiver, the KTM5000 can accept multiple, high resolution video streams. This enables the maximum video resolution supported (8K in DP out mode) or 3 x 4K2K 60Hz outputs, all while delivering an ultra-low power consumption of under 1W.

“We selected Hardent’s IP because of their excellent reputation in the industry for VESA video compression IP cores,” said Jay Slivkoff, Director of Product Development, at Kinetic Technologies. “Using a mature IP solution like Hardent’s helped us minimize our design risk and enabled us to deliver a product with unparalleled power optimization and compelling features that enabled smooth MST interoperability.”

“Hardent has extensive experience helping customers successfully integrate video compression into their designs,” said Simon Bussières, IP Product Manager at Hardent. “Kinetic Technologies’ choice of Hardent is confirmation of our IPs’ ability to offer significant power savings, while minimizing design area and maximizing performance to meet complex design architecture goals.”

More information about the VESA DSC and FEC IP licensed by Kinetic Technologies can be found on Hardent’s website.





