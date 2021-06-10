Silex Insight launches the all-new VIPER (4K60 4:4:4 AV over IP transmitter/receiver board), ideal for collaboration featuring seamless switching between multiple inputs (2xHDMI/1xUSB-C)

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium -- June 10, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of video codec and AV over IP solutions has today announced the next generation of AV over IP 4K60 4:4:4 board, delivering the ultimate combination of inputs, highest quality and features. It comes with an all-new design with 3 inputs for seamless switching between the sources for optimal collaboration. At the heart of the new VIPER is the Colibri video codec that perfectly encodes any graphical content while preserving a visually lossless quality for video. Together it is the most powerful transmitter/receiver system, including features such as zero latency and multiview.

The VIPER board targets integrators and equipment manufacturers willing to develop their own HDMI/USB-C over IP products with reduced investment and time-to-market. This innovative board is designed for seamless integration into applications such as video conferencing, health care, command & control, residential AV distribution, digital signage, video walls and multiview.

This all-new board transport HDMI/USB-C signals up to 4K/UHD resolution with embedded audio. At the flick of a switch the VIPER board can be adjusted to meet the desired speed (1GbE, 2.5GbE and 10GbE) requested by the customer. The latency is extremely low and totally imperceptible. The networking capabilities of VIPER are very complete with the support of unicast/multicast AV streaming, encryption, forward-error-correction, and remote configuration and upgrade.

The VIPER board is equipped with two HDMI inputs, as well as a USB-C input. The two HDMI inputs support any 4K HDMI signals, while the USB-C input allows users to share directly a 4K monitor, keyboard, mouse, docucam, webcam as well as other USB-C accessories. In addition, it supports Macs, PCs, tablets and phones having USB-C connectors. The control over which input is used (and the switching policy) can easily be done in the VIPER web interface or control management using the available API.

The Professional Audio/Video market moves rapidly to IP. The majority of the codecs developed for the ProAV industry, are focused on optimizing the video content (such as JPEG 2000 and JPEG XS). However, it has shown that they cannot preserve a high quality on complex graphical content needed for the main Pro-AV use case: 4K60 over 1GbE. This is why Silex Insight has developed the Colibri codec, to fill this gap. It is optimized to encode perfectly any graphical content while preserving a visually lossless quality for video/moving images. Colibri combines numerous advantages into a single video codec, including 100% image quality, zero latency, exceptional flexibility and multiview functionality, such as picture-in-picture and quadrant view. The Colibri video codec is now available with the all-new VIPER board. For more information about the Colibri video codec: www.silexinsight.com/colibri.

“The VIPER board in combination with the Colibri video codec, is not only a state-of-the-art solution for transporting HDMI/USB-C over IP, but also the fastest path for manufacturers to release a compelling product to their customer base”, said Jean-Marie Cloquet, Chief Technology Officer at Silex Insight. “VIPER covers all the requirements of the ProAV market: multiple inputs, incl. USB-C, zero latency, high quality, support for 4K60 4:4:4, support for multiview and a high level of security. It is ideal for applications such as KVM, control rooms and conferencing.”

For more information about the new 4K60 4:4:4 VIPER transmitter/receiver board which is available as of today, please visit: www.silexinsight.com/VIPER.

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com





