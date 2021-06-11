Intel said to have offered $2bn for SiFive

Intel is reported by Reuters to have offered $2billion to buy six year-old RISC-V chip designer SiFive.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (June 11, 2021)

When it last raised money – a $61 million Series E last year – SiFive was valued at $500 million. Its 2019 series D raised $65.4 million and its Series C, in which Intel took a major share, raised $50.6 million.

The total investment raised to date is $186 million.

