DisplayPort (DP, eDP) v1.4 Transmitter & Receiver PHY & Controller IP Cores for advanced SOC supporting 8K resolutions!
June 14, 2021. – T2M-IP, The global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology experts, are pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners VESA-compliant DisplayPort v1.4 Transmitter & Receiver PHY and Controller IP Cores which are silicon proven in major Fabs and Nodes that can enable resolutions upto 8K and servicing a wide variety of applications such as consumer, industrial, medical, broadcast etc…
Display Port is a high-speed serial interface IP which is primarily used to connect a video source to a display device such as a computer monitor, and it can also carry audio, USB, and other forms of data. DisplayPort version 1.4 Tx and Rx PHY supports data rates upto 8.1Gbps (HBR3) bit rate per lane and a total 32.4Gbps bandwidth. Display Stream Compression (DSC) integrated in the Display Port v1.4 delivers 8K60 resolutions. The digital interface designed to deliver video and audio over a singular cable. Much like HDMI, it can connect a monitor to a data source, like a graphics card, and deliver the video and sound that it's outputting to the display screen. The Display Port IP also supports Video Format like RGB/YUV444/YUV422/YUV420/RAW.
This DisplayPort v1.4 Controller IP Core supports the latest High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) feature which is required for the latest premium AV contents. This Display Port v1.4 Controller IP Core enables low power, small area and high performance in various technologies. To facilitate lower test cost and improve test coverage, a loopback test is provided to check for the functionality of the transmitter and receiver in different speed modes.
The Display Port Tx and Rx PHY IP Cores are silicon proven and available in many popular Fabs & Nodes down to 12nm and have been licensed and manufactured by multiple customers worldwide.
The PHY’s, Controllers, DSC and HDCP IP Cores are available independently or pre-integrated as a fully validated and integrated solution The Display Port PHY’s and Controllers IP Cores can also be licensed separately and integrated with third-party PHY / Controller solutions. The entire solution is Silicon and Production Proven in various end application SoCs.
In addition to Display Port, T2M IP’s broad silicon Interface IP Core portfolio also includes USB, MIPI, PCIe, DDR, HDMI,10/100/1000 Ethernet, V-by-One, Serial ATA, and programmable SerDes, etc... in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 12nm , they can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes within a very short time frame on request.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing stand alone or pre-integrated with the matching Controllers. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
