IPO Arm, says Qualcomm boss, and we'll buy in

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (June 14, 2021)

If the Nvidia-Arm deal falls foul of regulatory scrutiny and then Softbank decided to IPO it, Qualcomm would be prepared to buy a stake in Arm alongside other tech companies, says Qualcomm’s CEO.

“If Arm has an independent future, I think you will find there is a lot of interest from a lot of the companies within the ecosystem, including Qualcomm, to invest in Arm,” says Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

“If it moves out of SoftBank and it goes into a process of becoming a publicly-traded company, a consortium of companies that invest, including many of its customers, I think those are great possibilities,” he said.

