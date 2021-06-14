Rambus DPA & Fault Injection Resistant PKE Cryptographic Accelerator Core
IPO Arm, says Qualcomm boss, and we'll buy in
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (June 14, 2021)
If the Nvidia-Arm deal falls foul of regulatory scrutiny and then Softbank decided to IPO it, Qualcomm would be prepared to buy a stake in Arm alongside other tech companies, says Qualcomm’s CEO.
“If Arm has an independent future, I think you will find there is a lot of interest from a lot of the companies within the ecosystem, including Qualcomm, to invest in Arm,” says Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.
“If it moves out of SoftBank and it goes into a process of becoming a publicly-traded company, a consortium of companies that invest, including many of its customers, I think those are great possibilities,” he said.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- New iPhone Models Become Key to Qualcomm's Top Spot in 3Q20 Revenue Ranking of Global Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies, Says TrendForce
- Apple to Buy Intel's Modem Business for $1 Billion
- Moortec Provide Embedded Monitoring Solutions for Arm's Neoverse N1 System Development Platform on TSMC 7nm Process Technology
- Control of Arm's China business transferred to Chinese investors
- Intel hints that Microsoft, Qualcomm's Windows 10/ARM x86 emulation could infringe on its IP
Breaking News
- IPO Arm, says Qualcomm boss, and we'll buy in
- Cortus Develops Next Generation High-End RISC-V CPU Core for HPC
- DisplayPort (DP, eDP) v1.4 Transmitter & Receiver PHY & Controller IP Cores for advanced SOC supporting 8K resolutions!
- Intel said to have offered $2bn for SiFive
- GPU Market Headed for a Fall?
Most Popular
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 1.9% Month-to-Month in April; Annual Sales Projected to Increase 19.7% in 2021, 8.8% in 2022
- IBM, GlobalFoundries in Breach-of-Contract Spat
- Bosch opens wafer fab of the future in Dresden
- TSMC May 2021 Revenue Report
- Lattice and Infineon Technologies Collaborate to Deliver New Pictor Reference Design Kit