Precise-ITC 800G_AX Ethernet IP Core Optimized for AI Application
Ottawa, June 14th, 2021—Headquartered in Ottawa, Precise-ITC released the 800G_AX, an Ethernet IP core that is highly optimized for AI/Machine Learning applications. The IP core supports a single channel of 800GE or a combination of lower rates of 100GE, 200GE, and 400GE. It also supports the Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS) for 64B/66B, type 800GBASE-R function based on the IEEE 802.3bs/cd, Forward Error Correction (FEC), and Media Access Control (MAC) layer functions. It is one of Precise-ITC’s highest bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and lowest power consumption Ethernet IP solutions.
