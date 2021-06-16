Rambus to Acquire AnalogX, Accelerating Next-Generation Data Center Interface Solutions
SAN JOSE, Calif. – June 16, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire AnalogX, the leading provider of low power multi-standard connectivity SerDes IP solutions. This acquisition augments the Rambus family of PCIe 5.0 and 32G Multi-protocol PHYs with SerDes technology specifically built for ultra-low power and very low latency, expanding the addressable applications and available process nodes. AnalogX’s expertise in DSP-based design and PAM4 signaling accelerates the Rambus roadmap for PCIe 6.0 and CXL 3.0 solutions and will provide critical building blocks for the CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative.
“As data centers move to a disaggregated model, high-speed connectivity will be instrumental to unleashing the performance of data-intensive computing platforms,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “The industry-leading PHYs and DSP design expertise from AnalogX will feed our roadmap for data center interconnect chips and expand our reach to new applications across data center, AI/ML and 5G.”“AnalogX’s product, technology and team are an ideal fit with Rambus,“ said Robert Wang, president and CEO of AnalogX. “We’re thrilled to join a company with such a rich history on innovation and look forward to continuing our technical leadership and providing premier integrated solutions for next-generation products.”
The transaction is expected to close in the third calendar quarter of 2021. Although this transaction will not materially impact 2021 results due to the expected timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2022.
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Western Digital Accelerates Leadership in Next-Generation Data Center Architectures With Acquisition of Kazan Networks
- Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC) Raises $20 Million to Accelerate Next-Generation Memory for AI, IoT, Edge Computing, and Data Center Applications
- Rambus to Acquire Northwest Logic, Extending Leadership in Interface IP
- Rambus Delivers High-Speed SerDes Interface Solutions on GLOBALFOUNDRIES FX-14 ASIC Platform for Data Center and Enterprise
- Rambus and Northwest Logic Certify Interoperability of HBM2 Interface Solution for High-performance Networking and Data Center Applications
Breaking News
- Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
- Rambus to Acquire AnalogX, Accelerating Next-Generation Data Center Interface Solutions
- Rambus to Acquire PLDA, Extending Leadership with Cutting -Edge CXL and PCI Express Digital IP
- Rambus Advances New Era of Data Center Architecture with CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative
- Kalray Unveils its K200-LP Latest Acceleration Card for Data Centers
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page