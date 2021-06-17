eFabless Joins the Open Source FPGA Foundation as Corporate Member

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 17, 2021 – Efabless, a community chip creation platform, today announced that it has joined the Open Source FPGA (OSFPGA) Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on accelerating worldwide awareness and widespread adoption of FPGA technology, as a corporate member. Efabless will work with the OSFPGA Foundation on advancing and broadening open-source FPGA capabilities, establishing collaboration channels, and supporting education and training as part of a concerted effort of companies, universities, and individuals working to build the open-source FPGA ecosystem.

Efabless was founded to encourage innovation in the semiconductor industry and enable software and hardware developers to create the electronics required for intelligent, connected products. Efabless recently announced chipIgnite, a novel IC design to validation program that makes IC design both extremely affordable and accessible to even non-IC experts. Projects in chipIgnite utilize a full chip reference design template that implements the physical IO for the chip as well as provides a common management area to support test and evaluation of the user’s design. The program also includes an optional automated open source design flow that enables users to generate layouts for their digital projects from RTL. For under $10k a designer gets 100 or 300 parts (depending on packaging) including 5 evaluation boards. ChipIgnite is attractive to companies creating proof-of-concepts and universities incorporating fabrication into course work.

“The OSFPGA Tape Out World program engages national networks of professors around the world around the compelling proposition that learning is accelerated when students can see the fruits of their education by creating real IC products,” said Michael Wishart, Co-Founder and CEO of Efabless Corporation. “We share this perspective and are pleased to join OSFPGA and offer chipIgnite as a complete design to validation path that makes this vision a reality.”

“We are excited to have Efabless as a key member and partner, particularly in the Tape Out World Initiative, enabling rapid design implementation and prototyping for commercial and academic FPGA developers alike on its unique and highly efficient MPW shuttle programs,” said Dr. Shrikant Lohokare, CEO of OSFPGA Foundation. “Both organizations bring a resonating vision towards democratizing silicon development by leveling the field and significantly lowering the barriers to entry for innovators.”

About Efabless Corporation

Efabless is a crowdsourcing platform and marketplace for chip design. Efabless provides a browser-accessible, cloud-based, 1-stop chip design ecosystem for designers and customers to collaboratively define, develop and commercialize chips. Efabless makes design and prototyping so streamlined, simple and inexpensive that experts and non-experts, regardless of resources can define and design chips. We serve software and hardware developers who create custom silicon, IC innovators creating proof of concepts and make fabrication broadly accessible for courses in electrical engineering.

Efabless is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.efabless.com

About Open-Source FPGA Foundation

The Open Source FPGA Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization with a vision and mission of accelerating the worldwide awareness and widespread adoption of FPGA technology as an integral component of semiconductors in the Autonomous & Ubiquitous Intelligence Age through the proliferation of open-source FPGA and eFPGA fabrics and associated tooling, to lower the barriers of entry. To learn more about the OSFPGA Foundation, please visit www.osfpga.org.





