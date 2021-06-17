SmartDV Joins the Xilinx Partner Program

Xilinx-Compliant Design IP Accessible to Xilinx Customers through Partner Program

SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– June 17, 2021 –– SmartDV™ Technologies, the leader in Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP), today confirmed it is a member of the Xilinx Partner Program and offers Design IP optimized for use on Xilinx FPGAs.

The Xilinx Partner Program is a worldwide ecosystem of qualified companies that offer acceleration solutions, IP cores, design services, and board development and production. By joining the Xilinx Partner Program, SmartDV is making its Xilinx-compliant Design IP portfolio accessible to customers for use on Xilinx FPGAs. Additionally, all of SmartDV’s Design IP portfolio is hardware validated on Xilinx FPGAs.

Email requests for more information or questions about SmartDV’s Design IP listed in the Xilinx Partnership Program should be sent to sales@Smart-DV.com.

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies offers the largest portfolio of Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP) used by more than 200 customers worldwide, including seven of the top 10 semiconductor companies and four of the largest consumer electronics companies. It supports market segments and protocols as diverse as mobile and 5G, networking and SoC, automotive and serial bus, storage, video and defense and aerospace. With more than 600 products in its portfolio, SmartDV covers the design flow with Design IP and Verification IP for use in simulation, emulation, formal and post-silicon validation and memory modeling. SmartDV has the best customer service with more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers, a global footprint and local sales offices. Its technical support is available 24 hours a day seven days a week. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif.





