Gowin Removed From CCMC List, Withdrawing Lawsuit

San Jose, CA and Guangzhou, China - June 25, 2021 – GOWIN Semiconductor Corp, a leading supplier of programmable logic devices, is pleased to announce that the company has been removed from the US Department of Defense list of Communist Chinese Military Companies (“CCMC”).

In May 2021, GOWIN filed a lawsuit to challenge its January 14, 2021 listing as a CCMC, asserting that the designation was made in error. As a result of that lawsuit, GOWIN learned that the government’s improper designation was not based on any facts connecting it to the Chinese military or government, and on June 3, 2021, President Biden signed a new Executive Order that directed the removal of that designation.

Founded in 2014, GOWIN has been designing and manufacturing semiconductor devices for the consumer, industrial, communication, automotive, and medical markets. With offices and R&D worldwide, GOWIN has established itself as a leading top tier partner for programmable logic devices. GOWIN is committed to innovating, optimizing, and developing the best semiconductor solutions for new and challenging markets.





