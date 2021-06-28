Intel Shuffles Networking Groups, Product Mix
By John Walko, EETimes (June 24, 2021)
An organizational shakeup at Intel Corp. and related technology announcements indicate its move to become a more significant player in the global market for networking components and systems.
To that end, Intel announced this week it has formed a network and edge group that combines its existing network platforms business, Internet of Things initiatives and the company’s influential Connectivity Group.
The new business unit will be headed by Nick McKeown, a respected figure in the data networking world. McKeown has been working part-time at Intel since 2019, when the chip giant acquired Barefoot Networks, which McKeown co-founded. He also co-founded software-designed networking and network virtualization pioneer Nicira.
