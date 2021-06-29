GOWIN Semiconductor Announces Their GoBridge ASSP Product Line with USB Peripheral Bridges

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China -- June 29, 2021 -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, introduces the GoBridge ASSP product line with the release of their GWU2X and GWU2U USB interface bridging devices. The GWU2X ASSP features the conversion of USB (Universal Serial Bus) to 4 peripheral interfaces including SPI, JTAG, I2C, and GPIO, while the GWU2U ASSP converts USB devices to UART. GOWIN’s GoBridge ASSP product line simplifies common interface bridging problems over a large range of consumer, automotive, industrial, and communication markets.

The GWU2X and GWU2U ASSPs leverage state-of-the-art semiconductor technology ideal for providing communication and configuration for new end products. It also is well suited for replacing end-of-life and limited sourced semiconductor devices on existing or next-generation end products. GOWIN aims to minimize development effort by providing fixed-function devices when programmability is not necessary. This improves solution time to market and additional sourcing options to existing ASICs and ASSPs with similar functionality.

“We found that almost all FPGA and MCU development boards use USB to JTAG or USB to UART chips for programming and debugging yet few ASSP’s exist. The result is often high device cost not only for development boards and programming cables but for communication and configuration ports on many electronic end products,” said Grant Jennings, Director of International Marketing for GOWIN Semiconductor. “The GWU2X and GWU2U allow for a broader range of bridging vendor options as well as a single-source solution portfolio for our FPGA and MCU customers”.

The new GOWIN GoBridge ASSPs provide support for multiple voltage levels including 3.3V, 2.5V, or 1.8V. Both the GWU2X and GWU2U come factory configured, eliminating the need for firmware loading.

“We are pleased to be the first to bring a lower-powered ASSP solution which will save costs and programming time,” said Scott Casper, Director of Sales, Americas, GOWIN Semiconductor, “FPGA design engineers and embedded system architects can now easily use this ASSP bridging solution across several applications with GOWIN’s fully built-in USB protocol processing, without external programming.”

GOWIN Semiconductor has been paving the way for innovative new FPGA products for several years now and the release of their ASSP interfacing solution is the latest edition to this success. The GWU2U and the GWU2X support multiple operating systems and are compatible with GOWIN EDA for FPGA programming. They also provide a C/C++ based API to create USB interface programs. GOWIN also provides USB 1.1 and USB 2.0 PHY and Device Controller IP’s for FPGA users who would want to develop more flexible USB-related solutions.

“This latest release of an ASSP solution from GOWIN continues to provide added value for customers looking at USB bridging solutions,” said Mike Furnival, Vice President of International Sales. “We are proud that GOWIN is committed to providing some of the most innovative and creative solutions while continuing to support some of the lowest costs and best availabilities in the industry.”

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Founded in 2014, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN, please visit www.gowinsemi.com





